Swearing off alcohol for the month isn’t as dreadful as it sounds. These days, with housemade shrubs, flavored sodas and cold-pressed juices in their arsenal, bartenders can make you a damn good mocktail.

Even if your bartender is uninspired by your nonalcoholic-beverage request, the rush of faux spirits has made their job absurdly easy. For instance, the popular Seedlip, a nonalcoholic distilled brew, can be subbed for spritzes and gin and tonic. Here are five bars to keep you faithful to your “Dry January” pledge.

Heartwood Provisions

The downtown bar devotes much real estate on its menu to mocktails, not just the usual spirit-free spritzes but also drinks that mimic boozy or spirit-forward tipples by using a housemade cold brew (you can request for it to be decaffeinated).

1103 First Ave., Seattle; 206-582-3505, heartwoodsea.com

Navy Strength

The tiki-inspired bar always includes a couple of nonalcoholic drinks on its expansive tropical lineup, including its virgin daiquiri with that sans spirit Seedlip to go with coconut water, cinnamon and citrus. In January, this Belltown cocktail den also offers a special nonalcoholic menu with recipes from bartenders across the country. Owners Chris and Anu Elford also run the nearby acclaimed cocktail den Rob Roy, which features an extensive nonalcoholic list.

2505 Second Ave., Suite 102, Seattle; 206-420-7043, navystrengthseattle.com

Deep Dive

The subterranean bar inside The Spheres runs the most extensive mocktail menu around the Amazon campus — ideal for those blue-badgers who don’t imbibe or are still on the clock. Cocktail staples — Manhattans, mules and Negronis, etc. — can be sans alcohol.

620 Lenora St., Seattle; 206-900-9390, deepdiveseattle.com

Stampede Cocktail Club

Without the booze, the coconut cream or milk in a virgin piña colada just annihilates every other ingredient in its path. This Fremont cocktail den tries to resolve that by bulking this mocktail with Portland’s SOM pineapple, one of the best shrubs on the market. Accented with Sichuan pepper, this vinegary pineapple cordial is strong enough to cut into all that tropical creaminess. It gets paired with the bar’s housemade coconut cream, cinnamon and passion-fruit juice, along with the usual lime and pineapple juice.

119 N. 36th St., Seattle; 206-420-2792, stampedecocktailclub.com

Champagne Diner

Bryn Lumsden, who does creative and complex two-to-three-ingredient cocktails at Damn the Weather in Pioneer Square, also advocates for mocktails. At his new bar in Interbay, he even runs a $6.95 mocktail menu with interesting ingredients including hot sauce, black tea and orange-blossom water.

945 Elliott Ave. W., #201, Seattle; no phone, champagnediner.com