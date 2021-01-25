From the way they look piled in bins at the market, you might get the impression that root vegetables don’t taste that much different from one another. At least that’s what I thought until I really started paying attention to them.

There is remarkable nuance and variety beneath those gnarly exteriors — a realm of flavor that this one-pot chicken dinner unearths beautifully. Nutritionally, roots have a lot to offer, too, with carrots particularly high in vitamin A, and others rich in vitamin C, potassium, fiber, calcium and magnesium, to mention a few highlights.

You can use just about any combination of root vegetables to make this dish, but because some tend to be on the sweet side and others more savory, I suggest including each of the two categories in equal measure to balance the flavor in the pot overall.

Braised with chicken thighs and pearl onions (another root wonder) in a red wine, garlic and thyme-infused broth, then finished with a bright splash of vinegar, those humble vegetables shine in this rustically elegant meal. You can almost picture yourself at a French country retreat while eating it, dipping a piece of crusty baguette into the sauce between forkfuls.

While all the ingredients in the pot marry to form the mouthwatering sauce, the unique taste of each individual root morsels still come through – the perfumed richness of the rutabaga, the deep flavor of the celery root, the earthy sweetness of the parsnip. The trick is to remember to take a moment to notice once you dig in.

_______

Red Wine-Braised Chicken Thighs With Root Vegetables

Active time: 55 minutes | Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

In this rustic and elegant one-pot meal, an array of root vegetables is braised with chicken thighs in a red wine, garlic and thyme-infused broth, which is then reduced to form a flavorful sauce. While you can use just about any combination of roots to make this dish, since some tend to be on the sweet side and others more savory, it’s best to include each of the two categories in equal measure to balance the overall flavor.

Storage Notes: Leftover chicken and vegetables may be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

INGREDIENTS

8 medium bone-in chicken thighs (3 pounds), skin removed

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

One (14-ounce) package frozen peeled pearl onions, thawed and patted dry

2 cups peeled, diced carrot and/or parsnip (about 10 ounces)

2 cups peeled, large-diced celery root, rutabaga, and/or turnip (about 10 ounces)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 1/2 cups dry red wine, such as pinot noir or merlot

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 bay leaf

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

Fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish (optional)

Steps:

In a large bowl, combine the chicken with the flour and 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper, and toss to coat evenly. In a large, heavy pot such as a Dutch oven, over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add half of the chicken and cook until golden on both sides, about 3 minutes per side, then transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining chicken. Add the remaining oil to the empty pot, followed by the onions and the diced vegetables and cook, stirring occasionally, softened slightly, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds more, then stir in the tomato paste and thyme. Add the wine, bring to a boil and cook, uncovered, for about 2 minutes. Add the broth, bay leaf and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and return to a boil. Return the chicken, along with any accumulated juices, to the pot. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, about 25 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken and vegetables to a rimmed serving plate and tent with foil. Increase the heat to high and cook until the sauce is reduced to about 2 cups, 5 to 10 minutes. Discard the bay leaf, then stir in the vinegar, and season to taste with additional salt and pepper, if desired. Pour the sauce over the chicken and vegetables, garnish with the parsley and serve.

Nutrition (based on 6 servings) | Calories: 398; Total Fat: 16 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 124 mg; Sodium: 343 mg; Carbohydrates: 22 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 9 g; Protein: 34 g.

Recipe from cookbook author and nutritionist Ellie Krieger.