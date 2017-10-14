HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Department of Health officials say six cases of norovirus were confirmed and up to 45 people became sick after dining at a Honolulu restaurant.

Herringbone Waikiki voluntarily closed on Thursday after health department officials say people who dined at the restaurant during the past weekend fell ill. All recovered after a couple days.

Restaurant staff says the facility was cleaned and sanitized, and inspectors cleared the restaurant to reopen on Friday.

Restaurant spokesman Rob Mora says they have worked closely with the health department and the well-being of their guests “remains our absolute priority.”

Health department officials launched an investigation after receiving a report on Monday from a person who said a group of five all became sick after dining there.