Public health officials have shut down Stimpy’s Sports Bar & Grill in Kent after an inspector witnessed “30 to 40 customers” inside the bar on Dec. 29, despite the state’s indoor dining-room closure that’s in place through Jan. 11. (Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday the state has devised a new “Healthy Washington” plan to reopen Washington in phases based on certain metrics.)

Many patrons were without masks and were not abiding by social-distancing rules as required by the state’s reopening plan, according to a scathing health-violation report released Tuesday.

Bar owner Steven Siler did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday evening, or answer questions about whether he plans to appeal the suspension.

Public Health — Seattle & King County said in the report that the sports bar had been warned in November about allowing indoor dining, which is now illegal under Inslee’s mandate that keeps restaurant dining rooms shut through Jan. 11.

On a follow-up visit Dec. 29, a health inspector “upon arrival,” noted that “two out of four employees at the bar were not wearing facial coverings or masks,” and found the bar had violated several other COVID-19 operations regulations. The report concluded that “at least a half dozen indoor dining tables were occupied …” and up to 40 customers were seen eating and drinking. “Most customers were not wearing a mask while walking around inside the restaurant,” and “no social distancing was observed inside the restaurant among customers,” the inspector noted in the report.

According to public records, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board has also cited Stimpy’s for at least five COVID-19-related violations in December, and a spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that the liquor board received other complaints about Stimpy’s related to COVID-19-operations violations that it is investigating.

To reopen, the management at Stimpy’s must submit a “written COVID prevention plan” to the health department, outlining steps management will take to ensure the public safety against the virus.