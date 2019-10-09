La Cocina’s Cantina Tequila Bar

La Cocina, long known for its 26-ounce slushy margaritas, has added a 34-seat tequila bar as it shifts to later hours (open til 2 a.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays) to draw night owls and the industry folks.

La Cocina owner Victor Santiago, who started as a waiter at La Cocina in 1989, saved up enough money to buy the restaurant in 2001, but his goal was to open an agave bar. That became a reality last year when he took over the former Starbucks space next door. He knocked down part of the wall that separated the old Starbucks and his restaurant. The new bar boasts 100 varieties of tequila and mescal. He plans to add fries, chicken tenders and other bar staples in addition to the full Mexican menu that’s currently served in the restaurant. The $14.50 Wednesday dinner buffet (enchiladas, tacos, fajitas, burritos) that the dining room runs will also be available for patrons of the tequila bar.

La Cocina’s Cantina sits about 160 feet from another tequila bar, Anejo. Expect these dueling bars to start doing lots of Taco Tuesday-like discounts to win your agave-loving hearts in the coming months.

432 Broadway E., Seattle; 206-323-1675 (no website)

JP’s Tavern

Located in Federal Way, this tavern marks the fourth expansion for the JP’s company, which also owns popular dives in Renton, Kent and Gig Harbor. Management took over the former Lollie’s Broiler & Pub space and gave it a face-lift, creating a bigger game area with pool tables, darts and shuffleboards. The food menu was revamped to include all the bar staples: burgers, fish and chips and flatbread pizza. The 16-tap tavern also is open on Sundays for brunch.

32925 First Ave. S., Federal Way; 253-517-9215, jpsbars.com