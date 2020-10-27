I live in the View Ridge neighborhood of North Seattle and on my street, it seems everyone makes a concerted effort to get to know their neighbors.

We have a robust online group where residents talk about everything from politics to security updates, post complaints about trash, offer to split firewood and other random ramblings. Last week, the topic turned to Halloween, and how we were all going to safely support our trick-or-treaters.

I was so impressed with the effort put out by everyone to come up with a plan (like tables set up outside, 6 feet from the front door!) to keep the goblins and witches and zombies well-sugared and happy (candy in individual paper bags!).

I suppose we are all just looking for some normalcy amid the instability that we are all living through. In my family, we often turn to food to provide comfort and the love put into that food always delivers.

There are few treats more comforting than hand pies (so called because the small pastries fit in your hand). This Halloween Mummy Hand Pies recipe is so easy to make (you can use store-bought puff pastry), impossible to mess up and just so delightful, all ages will adore them.

I hope you love them, and that you have a safe and FUN Halloween!

Halloween Mummy Hand Pies

Equipment:

Large knife

Fork and spoon

Bowl (to beat egg)

Pastry brush

Cutting board

Parchment paper

Baking sheet

Ingredients:

One 17.3-ounce box puff pastry sheets, thawed (2 sheets)

1 cup jam (pick your favorite flavor; I like berry jams!)

1 egg, beaten

Candy eyeballs (found in the baking aisle)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Lightly flour your cutting board and place 1 sheet of pastry down on the board.

3. Slice the puff pastry sheet into thin strips, around 1 centimeter in width, then set aside.

4. Cut the other sheet of puff pastry into 6 equal rectangles. Transfer pastry rectangles onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

5. Spoon 1 to 2 tablespoons of jam in the center of your rectangles.

6. Take your beaten egg and brush the edges of the pastry.

7. Layer a few strips of pastry over the jam on each pie. If you want, you can put a strip on the top and bottom of each pie to make a “border.”

8. With the back of a fork, press down both the top and bottom edges of each hand pie. Gently brush the top of each pie with your egg wash.

9. Place baking sheet into the oven and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown and puffed.

10. Allow to cool to room temperature, place googly eyes where you’d like and serve or save for the next morning when the sugar high has worn off!

Enjoy!