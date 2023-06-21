On Sunday, thousands will march in or watch the 49th Seattle Pride Parade. A question sure to be on everyone’s mind during the jubilant celebration (other than, “Where is the closest bathroom?”): What is there to eat around here?

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Westlake Park, then stretches down Fourth Avenue from Pike Street all the way to Denny Way, and there are dozens of tempting options for eats and drinks. But if you’re looking to support an LGBTQ+-owned business near the parade route, check out these six options.

For the early risers

If you plan on getting premium seating hours before the parade steps off at 11 a.m., you might need some caffeine to help tide you over. Fulcrum Café is a gorgeous spot to stop for a cup. Blas Alfaro, a fifth-generation Costa Rican coffee farmer and co-owner (along with Brian Jurus and Lee Falck), always has an eye out for distinctive blends and exceptional hybrid beans. The coffee bar has all the usual suspects, plus signature drinks like the iced Lone Fir Matcha, made with masala chai, brown sugar, almond milk and matcha. There are also biscuit breakfast sandwiches and empanadas. For even more biscuit options, head down to Honest Biscuits, located in the MarketFront expansion of Pike Place Market. Owner Art Stone has been making biscuits since he was a child in North Carolina. There is an “LGBT” sandwich on special for Pride Month, with lettuce, guacamole, bacon and tomato.

For the midday munchies

If the crowds are feeling a bit overwhelming and you need to take a step away for a few minutes, you can’t go wrong with Marination, located just two blocks off the route and open Sunday specifically for the parade. That location of the local chain serves up terrific pulled pork-topped fries, kimchi fried rice bowls and Hawaiian-inspired luau plates. If you’re toward the end of the route, Queen Anne Beerhall is about a 10-minute walk from where the parade ends. Since Gary Szeredy took over the cavernous beer hall in 2020, he’s added local brews and expanded the menu to include burgers and fried chicken in addition to the kitchen’s wide selection of sausages. Pride festivities after the parade include live music and an appearance from the Seattle Quake rugby team.

For the after-party

The parade is scheduled to wrap up at 3 p.m., leaving plenty of time to keep the party going. If you’re not ready to throw in the towel, PrideFest Capitol Hill has three stages of live entertainment and two beverage gardens, with events going until 8 p.m., and LGBTQ+ bars like the Wildrose, Queer/Bar, Pony and Union are hosting dance parties until the wee hours of the morning all weekend long. If you’re hungry after the parade, swing by Ashley Hernandez and Samantha Padilla’s shop Coping Cookies for decadent stuffed cookies like the Rocky Riot, stuffed with Marshmallow Fluff and studded with almonds. Perfectly blistered pizzas from Bar Cotto are another great way to fill your belly. There’s a daily happy hour in the bar (5-6 p.m. and 9 p.m.-close) that includes an $8 personal pizza and $5 draft beers.

__________

If you go

2023 Seattle Pride Parade begins at 11 a.m. Sunday at Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; more info at seattlepride.org

Fulcrum Café, open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; 590 Bell St., Seattle; 206-995-8779; fulcrumcoffee.com

Honest Biscuits, open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; 1901 Western Ave., Suite E, Seattle; 206-682-7179; honestbiscuits.com

Marination, open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. this Sunday only; 2000 Sixth Ave., Seattle; 206-327-9860; marinationmobile.com

Queen Anne Beerhall, open 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday; 203 W. Thomas St., Seattle; 206-420-4326; queenannebeerhall.com

Coping Cookies, open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; 1828 12th Ave., Seattle; copingcookies.com

Bar Cotto, open 5-10 p.m. Sunday; 1546 15th Ave., Seattle; 206-838-8081; barcottopizzeria.com