The Mariners have signed some heavy hitters to create souped-up burgers at T-Mobile Park this season. What would a dream burger from Brady Williams of Canlis, Ethan Stowell of Staple & Fancy, Maria Hines of Tilth or John Sundstrom of Lark taste like? How about a burger from Mitch Mayers, whose Ballard restaurant Sawyer is in the running for a James Beard award for “Best New Restaurant in America”?

These luminary chefs will take turns offering their gourmet takes on the humble hamburger — though the rotation and exact dates for when each chef’s special will be featured have not yet been announced. The Mariners are currently in talks with James Beard Award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan along with chefs Jerry Traunfeld of Poppy and Brendan McGill of the new Bar Hitchcock to brainstorm burgers as well.

Some new but familiar names at concession stands this season: Li’l Woody’s Burgers and Paseo. Fat’s Chicken and Waffles is coming too, though it won’t be doing its namesake southern dish since it’s too hard to make for a zillion fans in between innings. Gone from the roster are Great State Burger, Jack’s BBQ and Poquitos. (Don’t worry. Poquitos’ popular fried grasshoppers are staying on the menu.)

The Mariners began a test run last June to allow fans to sip margaritas and other cocktails at their seats, and that will continue this season.

New ballpark food offered this season includes:

Paseo (Edgar’s Cantina & Edgar’s Home Run Porch)

Caribbean Roast Sandwich – ($16) Slow-roasted pork shoulder in Paseo’s signature marinade served with garlic aioli, caramelized onions, cilantro, pickled jalapeño and romaine lettuce on a toasted baguette

Smokin’ Thighs Sandwich— ($16) Roasted skin-on chicken thighs with garlic aioli, caramelized onion, cilantro, pickled jalapeño and romaine lettuce on a toasted baguette

Tofu Delight Sandwich – ($16) Sautéed organic tofu with garlic aioli, caramelized onion, cilantro, pickled jalapeño and romaine lettuce on a toasted baguette

West Caribbean Bowl – ($15) Succulent, slow-roasted pork or chicken thighs atop jasmine rice with black beans, warm salsa, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pickled jalapeño and cilantro with tortilla chips

Roasted corn on the cob ($7/$18) slathered in aioli, topped with parmesan cheese, cilantro and Paseo spices

Sides include: black beans and rice ($8), Caribbean fries ($8) with aioli, cilantro and Paseo spices, and nachos ($13/$20) topped with cheddar-cheese sauce, sour cream, caramelized onions, cilantro and pineapple chunks

Li’l Woody’s Burgers & Shakes (The ‘Pen)

The Big Woody ($11) a quarter-pound flame-broiled Painted Hills beef patty, bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, chopped onion, diced pickle, tomato, lettuce, ketchup and mayo;

Li’l Woody ($9) a quarter-pounder with Tillamook cheddar, chopped onion, diced pickle, ketchup and mayo

Impossible Veggie Burger – ($11) Impossible veggie patty, chopped onion, diced pickle, tomato, lettuce, ketchup and mayo

Chicken Tenders ($12.50) with hand-cut French fries

’95 Slide ($11) savory/sweet combo of hand-cut fries with a side of Full Tilt ice-cream shake for dipping

Fat’s Chicken (The ‘Pen)

Five Spice Fried Chicken Thigh Sandwich ($13.50) with garlic aioli, tomato, pickle, mixed greens and house-made pimento cheese on a toasted bun

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Strips ($12.50) with fries

Fat’s Wings ($11) Lemon Pepper, Buffalo style or naked

Poutine ($11) French fries topped with house-made andouille sausage gravy and pimento cheese

Sides include creamy mac & cheese ($6.50), and rice ($5) topped with andouille sausage gravy

Shug’s Soda Fountain & Ice Cream (Section 152, Main Level and The ‘Pen)

Prosecco float ($12.50) a four-ounce scoop of Lopez Island Creamery ice cream topped with San Martino Doc Extra Dry

Hit It Here Café (above right field on the club level)

Ballard Pizza – ($11 for cheese pizza and the $12 for the rest) Personal-sized pizzas from Chef Ethan Stowell: Arugula & Guanciale; Staple & Fancy (with pecorino, mozzarella, Zoe’s pepperoni, jalapeños and pineapple); Zoe’s Pepperoni; Cheese (with mozzarella and pecorino)

KuKu Fries ($10) French fries topped with togarashi Japanese seasoning, red tobiko (flying fish roe), chili sauce, horseradish crema and chives

Crowd Cow Hempler’s Bacon Burger ($18) 8 oz Crowd Cow beef patty with sweet and spicy Hempler’s bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce

Crowd Cow Spicy Burger ($18) 8 oz Crowd Cow beef patty with habanero cheese, Mama Lil’s peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce

Beyond Burger ($16) Beyond Meat plant-based patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and Just Mayo (vegan)

Sultan of Sandwich (Section 105)

Grand Salami Sandwich ($13.50) Tribute to beloved Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Niehaus. Half pound of local salami, smoked provolone cheese and grainy mustard on a marbled rye baguette

The Natural ($8.50) Gluten-free, vegan Italian sausage (both sweet and spicy)

Avocado toast ($11) Fresh-scooped avocado on Franz Bakery organic high-protein, gluten-free bread and choice of up to two toppings

Build Your Own Salad (3 toppings $10, five toppings $12) with fresh, local, organic ingredients

Fresh organic fruit ($7)

Frozen Rope (Section 132)

Metropolitan Market “Cookie” ($7) The classic recipe has been perfected with two kinds of Belgian chocolate, toasted walnuts and a sprinkle of fleur de sel