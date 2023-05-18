When Glo’s Cafe reopened this week in its new space on Capitol Hill five blocks away from its former premises, the location wasn’t the only thing that had changed. Glo’s, an institution on Capitol Hill since 1987, was forced to close last June after a fire caused irreparable damage.

Amid the new green neon Glo’s sign and vintage-looking wood paneling in the new space, the employees serving coffee and omelets are now part of a union, the first of its kind in Seattle in nearly 40 years.

The workers at Glo’s believe they are the first full-service restaurant to unionize in Seattle “in decades.” (It’s difficult to pin down the last restaurant similar to Glo’s that unionized because unions often rename, get absorbed and occasionally disband. But Unite Here Local 8 President Anita Seth says, “We believe that last time a stand-alone full-service restaurant unionized in Seattle was 1983 at the Space Needle.”) They’re hoping it might help other workers at other small restaurants see that they, too, can band together to negotiate better working conditions.

Food service unionization efforts have been on the rise across the country lately. In the Seattle area, workers at Homegrown and Starbucks have unionized in the last couple of years. However, it’s less common for independently owned full-service restaurants like Glo’s to unionize because it’s difficult to fundamentally change working conditions in businesses with small staffs. Despite that, Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis and Pizza Lupo in Louisville, Ky., count themselves among the nation’s newest independent restaurant union shops.

Julie Reisman, who owns Glo’s along with Steve Frias, says she knows the opening and the union happening together will make for an interesting transition.

“All this is new,” Reisman said. “We’re on the precipice of a bunch of really cool stuff. I’m excited for them. I think they have a lot of stuff they need to work out and we have a lot of stuff we need to work out and we can do it together.”

Why unionize?

So why would the workers of a small cafe want to organize?

For Sean Case, who has worked in the kitchen at Glo’s for the past seven years and has experience organizing, the pandemic and the continuing resulting aftershocks to the restaurant industry were major catalysts in the decision to organize.

Part of it came down to timing — even though the restaurant was slated to move into its new space just off Broadway, the fire-forced closure meant sporadic hours and uncertain timelines.

“Me and my co-workers are all feeling unmoored and uncertain about the future of our jobs, and this felt like a way to take some control for ourselves and really do some dreaming,” Case says. “There was a lot of uncertainty — the fire last year — and just the reality of the pandemic to restaurants in general. It was brutal. We never want to experience something like that again and this felt like a way to get us to a place where we feel secure.”

It’s also good timing as the move to the swanky new digs means a near tripling of staff — from roughly 10 in the old building to around 30 now. With more people and more space, there’s more opportunity to put new practices into place in a formal way.

Case stresses that working at Glo’s was already a good gig but says that with this organizing “the job we love is better.” He also wants the recently formed union to serve as a beacon to other restaurant workers in Seattle to ensure it isn’t 40 or 50 more years until another full-service restaurant organizes.

“It’s not a terribly kind industry, so there is a larger-picture thing here too that’s important to us,” Case says.

The Glo’s workers unionized on April 19, with owners Reisman and Frias voluntarily recognizing the union. They will be officially certified by the National Labor Relations Board on May 18.

Ben Reynolds, an organizer from Restaurant Workers United, the restaurant workers union, says one of the most attractive reasons for forming a union is “a seat at the table to negotiate.” And that can be for anything. Big-picture items like pay and benefits, but also more granular things like uniforms, meals, discounts, scheduling. It can be a way to break the “service industry wheel,” Reynolds says.

“You get burned out at a place, you walk out and then you have to find another job. There’s not been a way out of that; if you’re a cook, a server, where do you go for things to be fundamentally better?” Reynolds says.

Reynolds thinks most places should have a union — and says that while organizing and having potentially uncomfortable conversations with co-workers might be tough, “the payoff is changing your workplace.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 200,000 people work in hospitality in the Seattle/Tacoma/Bellevue metro area as of March, or roughly 9% of the civilian workforce.

“The common narrative is these are stopover jobs, they aren’t a real career — and that’s just not true anymore,” Case says. “Our jobs are important and they’re really difficult. We provide something people need and this is a way for us to demand a little bit more respect from society.”

But that’s bigger-picture stuff. And while the union has been voluntarily recognized by management at Glo’s, bargaining won’t start until after the new restaurant is running smoothly. Case estimates union members and management will sit down sometime next month to begin bargaining. In some ways, the hard work is ahead, and Case says while the decision to organize was emotional, it wasn’t personal and that’s another hurdle to overcome.

“We work alongside our bosses Julie and Steve every day, they’re not sitting in an office somewhere, there are personal relationships there. The emotional aspect was the most difficult [part of organizing] and it’s still tense because how could it not be?” Case says.

A beacon for other small restaurants?

The demands the newly formed union will bring to the bargaining table are things that affect many in the service industry. It’s a blueprint Case hopes others hoping to unionize will be able to look at when forming their own list of demands.

“There are some issues with pay disparity within the front of house and back of house staff, we’re looking for more wage transparency, better mechanisms for airing grievances, better scheduling and in the short term we’d like to achieve more tip equity to start dismantling those pay discrepancies,” Case says.

Reisman says the restaurant already offers many benefits that employees are looking for — including health, dental and vision insurance, paid time off and flexible scheduling — and she thinks this unionization will positively affect the “broader restaurant market.” Still, she’s curious about how bargaining will go and hopes the end result will mean more accountability for all parties.

For instance: “If the schedule is already made because you want it three months in advance, then if you have changes, you need to deal with that,” she says.

In the past Reisman, says she and Frias have tried to be “extremely thoughtful” with how they have run Glo’s since taking over from Gloreen Raineri in 2007. They’ve lent staff money, been flexible with scheduling around “extracurricular activities” and tried not to let work consume their lives. While she realizes employees want more say in how operations run, she’s got a few reservations.

“It still comes down to Steve and I are the ones who have all the risk in this environment, so we still have the say in what is going on. These folks that are unionizing obviously have a pretty good work environment, or they wouldn’t stay from two to 13 years,” Reisman says, pointing out that Glo’s has generally retained many longtime staffers.

Reisman attributes that good working environment to the reason why they didn’t have trouble hiring new staff for the new location — a spot she and Frias have been dreaming of since they inherited the tiny space on East Olive Way nearly two decades ago. She likens the old space to a patched tire that “wasn’t even a tire anymore, it was patches.” She thinks the new space and the union launching together are going to be a “positive thing for everybody.”

The old space and the new space couldn’t be more different visually. The original Glo’s was a shoebox cluttered with tables and people jostling for space while waiting for biscuits and gravy, while the new space is sleek with a manufactured vintage vibe.

“I’ve seen a lot of people be like, ‘they’re losing their charm,’” Reisman says. “You talking about the duct tape? Because that sucked. We made painstaking efforts to make this place feel like a version of what we did before.”

Whether diners will be able to immediately tell a difference in Glo’s beyond the new digs remains to be seen.

“It feels like Glo’s and then the food comes and it’s exactly Glo’s and that feels really good,” Reisman says. “All we’ve ever wanted was to do our stuff and have everybody make more.”

Case agrees.

“We’re all pretty excited and proud and looking toward the future. It’s still a little tense, but that will fade and I’m confident that we’ll make this probably the best restaurant to work at in the city.”