We all have memories of making the French onion dip that comes in a packet, in powder form, and is added to sour cream, right? No? Just me? Well, I promise you that this quick and easy dip was a staple at my house growing up. And we always had to serve it with Ruffles, not Lay’s, because the Ruffles just allowed more of the dip to get into all of the little ridges.
Well, I recently started trying to create some of my favorite childhood dishes, elevating them and making them from scratch. French onion dip was the first thing that came to mind. It is a football season favorite for us, and will likely be for you, too, once you try it out.
This creamy, flavorful dip has delicious balsamic vinegar, caramelized onions, freshly cracked pepper and a little garlic powder. Although we are making this dip from scratch with caramelized onions and fresh chives, and although it takes a bit longer than 1 minute to whip together, I can confirm that the extra time and the fresh ingredients are absolutely worth it. Don’t let the task of caramelizing onions scare you. The trick is low heat, a bit of patience and thinly sliced onions. You could easily serve this with crudités, pita chips or good old-fashioned Ruffles — but whatever you do, just make sure you make enough, because everyone will love it!
____
French onion dip
Time: 25 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 large sweet onion (I used Walla Walla sweets)
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 cups sour cream
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- Fresh chives for garnish
STEPS:
- Cut onion in half and then thinly slice each half of the onion so that each slice is a half-moon shape. I used a mandolin for consistency, but cutting with a knife works, too.
- In a sauté pan, heat butter over medium heat.
- Once the butter is melted, add to the pan the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes.
- After 10 minutes, the onions should be soft and starting to take on a bit of color, but should not be burned. If the onions are starting to burn, reduce your heat to medium-low.
- Add balsamic vinegar and salt and continue cooking for another 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Remove the caramelized onions from the stove and set aside to cool.
- Let the onions cool. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic powder and pepper.
- Reserve about 2 teaspoons of the caramelized onions for garnish, and dice the rest of the caramelized onions.
- Mix the onions with the sour cream mixture until fully incorporated.
- Top the French onion dip with the reserved caramelized onions, a dusting of freshly ground pepper and fresh chives.
- Serve with crudités, pita chips or potato chips.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.