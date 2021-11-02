We all have memories of making the French onion dip that comes in a packet, in powder form, and is added to sour cream, right? No? Just me? Well, I promise you that this quick and easy dip was a staple at my house growing up. And we always had to serve it with Ruffles, not Lay’s, because the Ruffles just allowed more of the dip to get into all of the little ridges.

Well, I recently started trying to create some of my favorite childhood dishes, elevating them and making them from scratch. French onion dip was the first thing that came to mind. It is a football season favorite for us, and will likely be for you, too, once you try it out.

This creamy, flavorful dip has delicious balsamic vinegar, caramelized onions, freshly cracked pepper and a little garlic powder. Although we are making this dip from scratch with caramelized onions and fresh chives, and although it takes a bit longer than 1 minute to whip together, I can confirm that the extra time and the fresh ingredients are absolutely worth it. Don’t let the task of caramelizing onions scare you. The trick is low heat, a bit of patience and thinly sliced onions. You could easily serve this with crudités, pita chips or good old-fashioned Ruffles — but whatever you do, just make sure you make enough, because everyone will love it!

French onion dip

Time: 25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 large sweet onion (I used Walla Walla sweets)

2 tablespoons salted butter

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 cups sour cream

¼ cup mayonnaise

Fresh chives for garnish

STEPS: