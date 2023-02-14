While many people think of Mardi Gras as a day or weekend of fun in New Orleans, the party starts on Epiphany. (In Christian theology, Epiphany, which occurs 12 days after Christmas, is the day the Magi came and presented gifts to the infant Jesus.)

Mardi Gras parades happen every weekend: big floats, local marching bands and, most important, the throws, which are what the parade participants toss into the crowd; they can range from your typical beads to some pretty swanky stuff, like the pearl necklaces that were thrown at the King of Hermes parade. My favorite Mardi Gras parade is Chewbacchus, a sci-fi-themed parade full of geeks and nerds of every flavor.

All of these parades are amuse-bouches leading up to the big week of Fat Tuesday. This year, Fat Tuesday lands on Feb. 21. New Orleans is a cultural hodgepodge, taking influence from Italy, Spain and the Caribbean. One of my all-time favorite Creole dishes is the muffuletta, an Italian sandwich with a Creole olive relish. The relish gives a nice briny flavor that helps break up the fatty meats and cheeses.

Serve hot or cold, and as the Creole saying goes, “Laissez les bons temps rouler”: Let the good times roll!

_____

Muffuletta With Creole Olive Relish

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4-6

INGREDIENTS

For the Creole olive relish

1 cup pitted brine-cured black olives, chopped (Nicoise preferred)

1 cup large pimiento-stuffed olives, chopped

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons minced shallots

2 tablespoons thinly chopped celery

2 tablespoons, chopped flat-leaf parsley

3 tablespoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons black pepper

For the muffuletta

Round bread loaf, 8”-9” in diameter

4 ounces salami, thinly sliced (Genoa preferred)

4 ounces capicola, thinly sliced

4 ounces mortadella, thinly sliced (or some good deli ham)

4 ounces mozzarella, thinly sliced

4 ounces provolone, thinly sliced

STEPS

For the Creole olive relish

Mix all ingredients into small bowl and set aside.

For the muffuletta