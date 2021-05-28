Friday, May 28 is National Burger Day, and what better way to celebrate than with… burgers!

Fremont-based Uneeda Burger is kicking off the day by offering a free classic burger (add-ons cost extra) to walk-up customers starting at 11 a.m., while supplies last.

“These past 15 months have been such a challenging time, yet the Seattle community has continued to show up and support us,” Uneeda Burger chef and owner Scott Staples said in a news release. “We’re all cautiously optimistic in celebrating science, and a slow return to normalcy, so as summer — and National Hamburger Day — approaches, we all need a reason to rejoice!”

And if you’re looking for more burger recipes or recommendations, we’ve got you covered:

Advertising

Find the full recipe here.

Find beautiful takeout burgers and other tasty eats in Woodinville.

Find one of the best smashed burgers around town for less than $10.

Discover these four great burger recommendations from food critic Tan Vinh.

Did you know that in 2018, Dicks Drive-In beat out all the competition in a bracket-style fight to the finish powered by votes from Seattle Times readers who declared that Dick’s is the home of Seattle’s best burgers. Not everyone was happy with the decision, but our food critic weighed in on why it was probably the right one.