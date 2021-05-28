Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Friday, May 28 is National Burger Day, and what better way to celebrate than with… burgers!

Fremont-based Uneeda Burger is kicking off the day by offering a free classic burger (add-ons cost extra) to walk-up customers starting at 11 a.m., while supplies last.

“These past 15 months have been such a challenging time, yet the Seattle community has continued to show up and support us,” Uneeda Burger chef and owner Scott Staples said in a news release. “We’re all cautiously optimistic in celebrating science, and a slow return to normalcy, so as summer — and National Hamburger Day — approaches, we all need a reason to rejoice!”

And if you’re looking for more burger recipes or recommendations, we’ve got you covered:

Try making these salmon burgers with pickle mayo for the Memorial Day holiday

Find the full recipe here.

Want massive perfect takeout burgers and posh picnic-basket feasts? Woodinville beckons.

Find beautiful takeout burgers and other tasty eats in Woodinville.

The 5 best dishes our food critic ate in the Seattle area this month for under $10

Find one of the best smashed burgers around town for less than $10.

Our food critic picks Seattle’s 4 best under-the-radar burgers you don’t want to miss

Discover these four great burger recommendations from food critic Tan Vinh.

Dick’s Drive-In won Seattle’s best burger — but why?

Did you know that in 2018, Dicks Drive-In beat out all the competition in a bracket-style fight to the finish powered by votes from Seattle Times readers who declared that Dick’s is the home of Seattle’s best burgers. Not everyone was happy with the decision, but our food critic weighed in on why it was probably the right one.

Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

