Some years I am raring to go when those back-to-school reminders start popping up in late August with a new backpack, notebooks and a cool lunch container. Other summers, the news that the school year is approaching causes me to panic and try to squeeze out as much fun as possible from my fading vacation.

This year is so different in so many ways for us all, though. Most of us are not going to be on our school campus with our friends. Rather, we will be Zoom-ing with teachers and classmates and possibly wearing our PJs all week long (nothing wrong with that!).

There is a silver lining, however: longer, more leisurely and more delicious breakfasts and lunches than we are used to eating in the mad rush that the typical school year brings.

This week, just in time for back-to-school, I present to you deliciously moist, tender and oh-so-easy-to-prepare peach streusel muffins.

We’ll deliver new back-to-school cooking ideas for the next few weeks, so stay tuned. Just make sure to make a few extra for those busy adults in your house to enjoy as well.

Peach Streusel Breakfast Muffins

Equipment:

Muffin pan, with nonstick spray

Stand or handheld mixer (or very strong arms)

Wooden spoon/rubber spatula

Ingredients for muffins:

½ cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

½ cup light or dark brown sugar (packed)

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

½ cup Greek yogurt (or any yogurt will do)

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons milk (cow or nut milk works)

1 ½ cups peeled, chopped peaches (you can use frozen, but do not thaw)

Crumble:

⅓ cup dark brown sugar (packed)

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

⅔ cup flour

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Generously spray your muffin pan with nonstick spray. Set aside. To make the crumble: In a medium bowl, mix both sugars, the cinnamon and melted butter. Using a wooden spoon or rubber spatula, stir in the flour. Mixture should look crumbly. Set aside. In bowl attached to your stand mixer and using the paddle attachment, beat the butter on high speed for about one minute until it is smooth and creamy. Add both sugars, brown and granulated. On high speed, beat mixture for two minutes. Add your eggs, yogurt and vanilla extract. Beat on medium speed for one minute. Turn the speed up to high and beat until it’s well combined. In a large bowl, toss together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Gently mix together. Add your milk, slowly whisking until well combined (small lumps are OK). Gently fold in your peaches. Spoon the muffin batter into your tins. Make sure to fill the tins all the way to the top. Sprinkle a generous portion of the crumb topping onto the top of each muffin. Allow your muffins to sit for 10 minutes before baking. Place muffins in the oven and immediately reduce the heat to 375 degrees. Bake 12 to 18 minutes or until muffins are light golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

If you’d like, you can sift some powdered sugar onto the top of the muffins before eating!

Enjoy!