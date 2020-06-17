Fremont Brewing, one of the state’s most acclaimed beer companies, has shut down its beer garden and other facilities after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the brewery announced on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

The unidentified employee, currently under quarantine, last worked at the beer garden on June 9 and “showed no COVID-19 symptoms” and “wore PPE including a mask and gloves,” brewery management wrote in its Facebook post.

“While it is impossible to know when our employee contracted COVID-19, out of an abundance of caution for our community and employees, we are taking immediate action and closing both the Urban Beer Garden and our production facility to allow for immediate testing of all Fremont Brewing employees and for a full sanitation of all Fremont Brewing facilities,” the brewery announced on Facebook.

Management could not be reached for comment at press time.

The popular beer garden closed on Tuesday night, 10 days after reopening under Gov. Jay Inslee’s “modified Phase 1,” in which restaurants can offer indoor dining at 25% of capacity and outdoor dining at 50% capacity. King County is currently applying for Phase 2, which would allow beer gardens and restaurants more leeway to add seating capacity.

Eric Radovich, executive director of the Washington Beer Commission, which represents the 421 breweries in the state, doubts Fremont Brewing’s shut down will not scare off other breweries from their reopening plans when the county moves to Phase 2.

“This virus is quite contagious. It only takes one and here we are. I am not surprised it has happened at one of our most popular venues. Hopefully it is something that won’t repeat at other breweries as we move to the weekend,” Radovich said.

It’s unfortunate that this has happened to a brewery that has spent much money putting all the state’s prescribed reopening safety measures in place and has followed all protocols, Radovich said.

Before opening, the brewery announced it was “converting the bathrooms to be 100% touch-free, making payment systems touch-free, moving seating to ensure 6 feet between parties and adding a third bar to minimize lines while ordering beers.”

This is a developing story and it will be updated.