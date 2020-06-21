Six days after a server tested positive for the coronavirus, Fremont Brewing reopened Sunday, declaring it’s safe to drink in its beer garden.

Since its first reported case June 16, the entire “Urban Beer Garden staff tested negative for COVID-19,” Fremont Brewing said in a Saturday Facebook post. “We did an extra deep sanitation cleaning” at the patio and both brewery locations in Ballard and Fremont, the post said, before deciding to reopen on Father’s Day at noon.

Management could not be reached for comment to answer questions about its safety plan, but in a statement posted online, the brewery said it “contracted with a medical professional who developed back-to-work protocols for us based on the latest CDC (Centers for Disease and Control Prevention) guidelines.”

The server who tested positive for the coronavirus last worked on June 9 at its beer garden, one of the most popular drinking haunts in Fremont. The employee informed management a week later of the positive test result, which prompted management to close not only its taproom and beer garden but also its production facilities while all 70-plus employees were tested for the coronavirus.