“Top Chef” contestant and Tacoma chef Aaron Grissom was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle Thursday morning near Chambers Bay, according to multiple reports.

The death was ruled an accident. Grissom was 34.

The University Place native was the chef of Bow & Truss in North Hollywood but made his name as a contestant on Season 12 of the popular cooking show “Top Chef: Boston,” where he placed 11th out of 16 contestants, according to Bravo, which produced the show.

“Bravo and the ‘Top Chef’ family are saddened to learn about the passing of Chef Aaron Grissom from Season 12: Boston,” Top Chef said in a released statement. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

According to the (Tacoma) News Tribune, the rising star was cooking around Tacoma at Dirty Oscar’s Annex and later at Moshi Moshi in Tacoma last summer. Those who knew him were surprised he was back in town. The News Tribune reported Grissom had been living in Mexico with his girlfriend and that he was the personal chef for some touring musicians, including Billie Eilish, before concerts were canceled due to the pandemic.