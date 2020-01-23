Lounge by Topgolf

The mega golf-centric gaming center just debuted in downtown Kirkland with simulators that put you on the greens of Pebble Beach and 83 other courses. Think of it as a virtual shooting range — only with lots of booze. There’s happy hour on weekdays (3-6 p.m.) with $6 Old-Fashioneds and other cocktails, along with the usual burgers, nachos and other bar snacks. The full-service bar/restaurant also runs an extensive beer and wine list, focusing mostly on wineries and breweries from Washington and California. The 7,761-square-foot lounge has a massive outdoor patio overlooking Lake Washington. If golf is not your thing, the simulators also run virtual baseball pitching, dodgeball and other interactive games. The lounge is 21-and-over only after 9.p.m. Topgolf is the latest tenant in this ambitious 12-acre Kirkland Urban mixed-used development, which has snagged big-name tenants such as Shake Shack and Dough Zone, the latter opening soon.

425 Urban Plaza, Suite 200, Kirkland; 425-650-0140, topgolf.com/lounge

Forum Social House

Bellevue also boasts a golf-gaming center on the third floor of Lincoln Square North. It’s twice as big as the lounge in Kirkland and comes with two nine-hole, miniature-golf courses and four suites suited up with simulators similar to those at Kirkland’s Lounge by Topgolf. The suites are also outfitted with pool tables, table tennis, foosball and other tabletop games. The 20,000-square-foot entertainment hub includes two bars and a restaurant. Par 1 is the main 1,500-square-foot bar with craft cocktails while its Rockwell Sound Lounge can hold up to 200, and on weekends has DJs and dance music. Bar food ranges from wings to burgers, and if you come for dinner, steaks and seafood are the highlights on the menu. Note, it’s 21-and-over only after 10 p.m.

700 Bellevue Way N.E., Suite 300; Bellevue; 425-658-0500, forumsocialhouse.com

Eastside Beerworks

Two college buddies from Texas, Dane Van Essen and Alex Mendez, have taken over the former Hop House in Redmond and of course, being from Austin, they recently added a smoker to do Central Texas-style barbecue. The guys only prepped a modest amount of briskets and other smoked meats for lunch and bar snacks — tacos and sandwiches — but look for their dinner menu to roll out in the coming days with entree-size portions of brisket and ribs. The old taproom has morphed into a full bar with cocktails, and the guys hope to eventually have 72 craft beers on tap, predominantly microbrews from the Eastside and Seattle. Eastside Beerworks aims to be more of a sports bar, with 11 flatscreens spread across its 1,800-square-foot space. There is, however, an all-ages dinner area.

8300 160th Ave. N.E., #130, Redmond; 512-808-6769, eastsidebeerworks.com

Crush Bar

This cocktail spot replaces the tap wine bar inside Lincoln South Food Hall. Manhattans, martinis and other craft cocktails ($9-$13) now lead the drink list, though shoppers can still get wine by the glass (prices range from $9-$16). Noshes include cheese plates to garlic knots, though customers can get food from the seven other stalls within the food hall as well. The bar is part of the reorganizing of this Bellevue food hall, which also recently swapped out the ramen spot Fat and Feathers and replaced it with the more popular What The Pho.

500 Bellevue Way, second floor, Bellevue; 425-362-6082, lincolnsfh.com