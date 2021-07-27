Lets face it, deciding what to eat is usually the hardest part of dinner prep. You want something satisfying, healthful and delicious but also easy. You can achieve this with some everyday kitchen ingredients. This one-pot dish is inspired by my love for ramen.

Ramen is one of my favorite foods. The umami flavor, the broth, the slurp of the noodle. I could eat ramen everyday. In fact I did! I got an amazing opportunity to go to Japan for work. We were given tickets to eat at the company’s cafeteria. They had a ramen station. I was in heaven. Ramen Every. Single. Day. I was there for a month, and I ate ramen for lunch 85% of the time. The broth was so simple yet fragrant. The only issue: It was hot outside. I was sweating by the end of lunch, only to go back to a factory and walk around some more.

Sometimes it’s too hot for ramen, and getting a broth that rich takes time. An alternative is slurpable and delicious ramen stir-fry. You can stuff it with as many vegetables as you want. It’s an easy way to get rid of leftover vegetables and protein. Not to mention, this dish includes my favorite way to eat tofu. Crispy tofu with yummy noodles and vegetables. You can’t go wrong!

Ramen Stir Fry

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients for stir fry:

Vegetables: Use whatever you have in your fridge (I’ll be using 1 broccoli stalk and 2 medium carrots; other suggestions: asparagus, green beans, squash, kale)

3 tablespoons neutral oil

2 eggs (optional)

1 medium onion, cut into strips

5 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 tablespoons chili crunch (or red pepper flakes), adjust for spice level

½ lime, juiced

2 packages instant ramen and all the contents inside

Tofu:

1 package extra firm tofu

2 teaspoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons toasted sesame seed oil (or any neutral oil)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons chili crunch (optional, but gives the tofu a little kick)

2 tablespoons cornstarch



Instructions for tofu:

I bake my tofu, for ease and maximum crunch. To achieve this, pressing your tofu before cooking is highly recommended.

Place paper towels on both the top and bottom of the tofu brick. Set a heavy skillet on top. Press for 15 minutes, flip tofu and press for another 15 minutes. You can prep the vegetables during this time. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Once tofu is pressed, cut into bite-size cubes. In a large bowl, mix soy sauce, oil, garlic powder and chili crunch. Add cubed tofu to soy sauce mixture and gently toss with a rubber spatula. Be sure to coat the tofu evenly. If there seems to be excess liquid, pour it out. Sprinkle tofu with cornstarch a little at a time, and coat the tofu evenly. Place cubes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 30-35 minutes, flipping tofu halfway through.

Stir fry: