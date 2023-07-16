Any reservations you might have had about making corn tortillas from scratch will disappear the moment you taste them: Warm, soft and chewy, they actually taste like corn. Freshly made masa purchased from a Mexican market or tortilleria will give you the most soulful flavor and texture, but masa harina is a close second that turns out tortillas that are still miles ahead of packaged ones. When mixed with water and salt, masa presses easily into rounds if it’s properly hydrated according to the tips below. A staple of the Mexican table, homemade tortillas are served with most meals the way bread is in other countries. And while outside Mexico, tacos may be their most well-known use, they can be toasted to make tostadas; stuffed, rolled and fried to make taquitos or flautas; or bathed in a chile, bean, tomato or mole sauce to make enchiladas, enfrijoladas, entomatadas and enmoladas.

Tortillas de Maíz

Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Yield: 9 tortillas

INGREDIENTS

1 pound fresh fine-grind corn masa for tortillas (about 1¾ cups) or 2 cups masa harina (see tip below)

Fine sea salt

STEPS

Set out a 1-gallon zip-top freezer bag, a plastic produce bag (or plastic wrap) and a tortilla press (or a smooth-bottomed 10-inch skillet or glass pie plate). If using fresh masa, knead the masa, ¼ teaspoon salt and 2 tablespoons water with your hands in a large bowl until the mixture is soft and pliable but doesn’t stick to your hands. If using masa harina, mix 2 cups masa harina, ¼ teaspoon salt and 1 1/3 cups water with your hands in a large bowl until the mixture is soft and pliable but doesn’t stick to your hands. Test the masa mixture: Scoop ¼ cup masa mixture, roll into a ball and pat into ½-inch-thick patty. The edges of the patty should be completely smooth; this is the sign that the masa is properly hydrated. If the edges are cracked and craggy and the mixture is too dry or crumbly, the masa mixture needs more water. Return the patty to the bowl, add a tablespoon or two more water, one at a time, and mix to incorporate. When fully hydrated, knead for 3 minutes, cover the bowl with a damp clean towel and let sit for 20 minutes. Cut an 8-inch square of plastic from a zip-top bag and from a produce bag. (The masa will be easier to remove from the plastic if you use two pieces of differing thicknesses.) Divide the dough into 9 equal portions (about the size of pingpong balls) and roll into balls. Place on a sheet pan and keep covered with a damp kitchen towel while you press and cook the tortillas. Heat a comal, medium nonstick skillet, well-seasoned cast-iron skillet or a griddle over medium-high. Place the thicker plastic square on the bottom of the press. Working with one dough ball at a time, open the press and place one ball in the center of plastic and top with the thinner plastic. Gently press, holding steady, firm pressure for a few seconds, to flatten the dough to a 6½-inch round. Open the press and remove the top plastic. Place the dough on your open palm so it is thicker plastic-side up, and peel off the plastic. (Alternatively, you can flatten the tortillas with a smooth-bottomed 10-inch skillet or glass pie plate. Place thicker plastic on a clean work surface and top with a masa ball and the thinner plastic and press down with the skillet or pie plate.) Cook the tortillas one at a time (unless you’re using a large griddle), flipping every 30 seconds, until it just starts to brown in spots, about 90 seconds total. (If the tortillas are getting too dark in spots, lower the heat.) Stack and wrap the cooked tortillas in a clean kitchen towel to keep them warm. Repeat with the remaining dough balls and serve warm.

Tips: You can use any color fresh masa or masa harina. You can buy fresh fine-grind masa harina for making tortillas at tortillerias or Mexican markets. Masa harina, such as Bob’s Red Mill Masa Harina, is available online and in most supermarkets.

Storage note: The tortillas can be made 3 days ahead. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate. Reheat in a medium cast-iron skillet or griddle over medium heat until heated through, about 60 seconds per side.