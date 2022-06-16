“From our little family & gay-owned Mexican restaurant, we would like to wish all the amazing & beautiful [transgender flag] [rainbow flag] folks and dedicated allies a wonderful queer and intentional Pride Month!” shouts Seattle’s Frelard Tamales on their Facebook page. “Especially this month (but also all year-round),” they continue, “we encourage you to shop local, shop small and shop at LGBTQA+ owned shops.” Husband-and-husband owners Osbaldo Hernandez and Dennis Ramey go on to name-check Intentionalist — at intentionalist.com/pride-month, it’s an online resource for finding and supporting such places, in the Seattle area and far beyond. It also happens to be the source of our list of Seattle-area LGBTQ+ owned restaurants and bars below (thanks, Intentionalist!).
Located in Green Lake (long story), Frelard Tamales makes some of the city’s very best of the rest of its name, with inclusivity for any and all Pride party guests — from chipotle/pineapple/pork belly to soyrizo-and-vegan-cheese, all gluten-free. Furthermore, Hernandez claims that these magical tamales “can help you fight off any hangover, and make for a perfect companion to a drink for our sunny days,” a win-win for Pride and all of summertime.
“There are so many delicious ways to support local LGBTQ businesses this Pride season — from cocktails to cupcakes, croissants and tamales,” agrees like-minded local owner Nat Stratton-Clark. More inclusivity may be found at Stratton-Clark’s The Flora Bakehouse on Beacon Hill, making pastries that are all buttery and glutened up, or vegan, or gluten-free. Full rainbow cakes are specially available all of June (by preorder on Tock), along with rainbow cake cups (daily, as supplies last) and rainbow unicorn horns (ditto, and seems like they could contain superpowers). Then there’s also rainbow cake by the slice at sibling Cafe Flora in Madison Valley. In another win-win, a portion of the proceeds of all of these — and of the popular vegan cinnamon rolls available at both Floras plus new offshoot Floret at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport — throughout June goes to the Trans Justice Funding Project. It’s essential community support, according to Stratton-Clark, and it’s also time for important community-building: “After two pandemic Prides, we’re all excited to celebrate together again.”
Perhaps you’d like to celebrate Pride together again … with dinosaurs? Longtime Capitol Hill favorite Saint John’s Bar and Eatery has that prehistorical predilection covered, having “fully committed to being this queer, dinosaur eatery,” co-owner Michael Lee says. And don’t worry, he knows: “It’s absurd. That’s the point.” Dinos roam the Earth at Saint John’s in model form in the garden above the lovely back patio, as well as in a divinely terrifying interior mural by local artist Craig Cundiff. It all started “10 years ago, mostly as an affordable way to decorate the patio, but now seem to capture what we’re all about,” Lee explains, “an escape from modern stress, a celebration of life in all its beautiful forms and a tacit acknowledgment that the world is better when the patriarchy steps aside. I think Laura Dern said it best in ‘Jurassic Park’: ‘Dinosaurs eat man. Woman inherits the Earth.’” (Intentionalist listings are also searchable by woman-owned businesses, FYI.) Also, Saint John’s will have Pride drink specials, possibly rainbow-dinosaur-themed. “We’re incredibly grateful to have survived these past few years,” Lee says, “and Pride means more than ever this time around.”
Among the other greatnesses below — just to mention a few more for Capitol Hill Pride — there’s brunch (with more drink specials!) at Terra Plata, desserts (and bubbles!) at R&M Dessert Bar, partying (with more drinks and probably go-go dancers!) at Pony … So, to the list, and happy Pride!
Seattle LGBTQ+ owned bars and restaurants
Ballard | Beacon Hill | Belltown | Capitol Hill | Central District | Columbia City | Denny Triangle | Downtown | Green Lake | Mount Baker | Queen Anne | Wallingford | West Seattle | White Center
Ballard
1415 N.W. 70th St., Seattle; 206-838-1960; delanceyseattle.com
Little Tin Goods & Apothecary Cabinet
5335 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-268-0143; littletinballard.com
5233 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-420-3750; percysseattle.com
Beacon Hill
1511 S. Lucile St., Seattle; 206-762-0418; cafeflora.com/restaurant/the-flora-bakehouse
Belltown
2630 First Ave., Seattle; 206-995-8588; taqueriacantina.com
Capitol Hill
1546 15th Ave., Seattle; 206-838-8081; barcottopizzeria.com
601 E. Pike St. Unit 100, Seattle; 206-809-8999; biangbiangnoodles.com
1413 14th Ave., Seattle; 206-322-1080; dieselseattle.com
1222 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-485-7175; footprintwine.com
1621 E. Olive Way, Seattle; 206-324-2577; gloscafe.com
601 Bellevue Ave. E., Seattle; 206-432-9285; harrysfinefoods.com
300 Broadway E., Seattle; 206-860-1818; juliasonbroadway.com
1315 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-325-6537; madisonpub.com
224 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle; 206-466-2013; malaysatay.com
1221 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-324-2854; ponyseattle.com
1000 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-590-5039; vivapoquitos.com
212 Broadway E. Unit A, Seattle; 206-402-4983; postpikebar.com
1518 11th Ave., Seattle; thequeerbar.com
912 12th Ave., Seattle; 206-325-5409; rheinhausseattle.com
601 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-351-9993; rmdessertbar.com
719 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-245-1390; saintjohnsseattle.com
1501 Melrose Ave., Seattle; 206-325-1501; terraplata.com
2328 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-323-1098; bottlenecklounge.com
314 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-621-7591; seattleeagle.com
915 E. Pine St., Seattle; 206-320-8458; centuryballroom.com/thetintable.com
2332 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-324-2337; twodoorsseattle.com
1021 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-324-9210; thewildrosebar.com
Central District
2726 E. Cherry St., Seattle; 206-602-6863; fatschickenandwaffles.com
Columbia City
4872 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; 206-723-2080; geraldinescounter.com
3714 S. Hudson St., Seattle; 206-420-1201; supersixseattle.com
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria
4918 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; 206-721-3501; tuttabella.com
Denny Triangle
1809 Minor Ave., Seattle; 206-682-2935; kremwerk.com
2000 Sixth Ave., Seattle; 206-327-9860; marinationmobile.com
Downtown
89 University St., Seattle; 206-624-1539; taqueriacantina.com
Green Lake
6412 Latona Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-523-6654; frelardtamales.com
Madison Valley
2901 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-325-9100; cafeflora.com
Mount Baker
2815 S. Hanford St., Seattle; 206-760-9263; littlechengdutogo.com
3605 S. McClellan St., Seattle; 206-717-2902; velvet-elk.com
Queen Anne
HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Cafe
1635 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle; 206-525-0300; heartbeethealthy.com
203 W. Thomas St., Seattle; 206-420-4326; queenannebeerhall.com
Wallingford
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria
4411 Stone Way N., Seattle; 206-633-3800; tuttabella.com
West Seattle
2676 Alki Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-513-6297; harrysbeachhouse.com
HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Cafe
6032 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-486-4606; heartbeethealthy.com
1660 Harbor Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-328-8226; marinationmobile.com
White Center
9901 Eighth Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-762-3447; greenbridgecafe.com
9630 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-695-2007; thelumberyardbar.com
More LGBTQ+ owned bars and restaurants in the Seattle area
Bothell | Bremerton | Issaquah | SeaTac | Shoreline
Bothell
18505 Bothell Way N.E. Suite 103, Bothell; 425-490-5544; poquitosbothell.com
Bremerton
409 Pacific Ave. Suite 101, Bremerton; 360-813-1633; ashleys.pub
Issaquah
30 Front St. S., Issaquah; 425-391-2407; flyingpiepizzeria.com
SeaTac
17801 International Blvd., SeaTac (in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, past security, in the A Concourse); 206-731-7533; cafeflora.com/restaurant/floret
Shoreline
1857 N.W. 195th St., Shoreline; 206-755-5433; streetzeria.com
