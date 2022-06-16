“From our little family & gay-owned Mexican restaurant, we would like to wish all the amazing & beautiful [transgender flag] [rainbow flag] folks and dedicated allies a wonderful queer and intentional Pride Month!” shouts Seattle’s Frelard Tamales on their Facebook page. “Especially this month (but also all year-round),” they continue, “we encourage you to shop local, shop small and shop at LGBTQA+ owned shops.” Husband-and-husband owners Osbaldo Hernandez and Dennis Ramey go on to name-check Intentionalist — at intentionalist.com/pride-month, it’s an online resource for finding and supporting such places, in the Seattle area and far beyond. It also happens to be the source of our list of Seattle-area LGBTQ+ owned restaurants and bars below (thanks, Intentionalist!).

Located in Green Lake (long story), Frelard Tamales makes some of the city’s very best of the rest of its name, with inclusivity for any and all Pride party guests — from chipotle/pineapple/pork belly to soyrizo-and-vegan-cheese, all gluten-free. Furthermore, Hernandez claims that these magical tamales “can help you fight off any hangover, and make for a perfect companion to a drink for our sunny days,” a win-win for Pride and all of summertime.

“There are so many delicious ways to support local LGBTQ businesses this Pride season — from cocktails to cupcakes, croissants and tamales,” agrees like-minded local owner Nat Stratton-Clark. More inclusivity may be found at Stratton-Clark’s The Flora Bakehouse on Beacon Hill, making pastries that are all buttery and glutened up, or vegan, or gluten-free. Full rainbow cakes are specially available all of June (by preorder on Tock), along with rainbow cake cups (daily, as supplies last) and rainbow unicorn horns (ditto, and seems like they could contain superpowers). Then there’s also rainbow cake by the slice at sibling Cafe Flora in Madison Valley. In another win-win, a portion of the proceeds of all of these — and of the popular vegan cinnamon rolls available at both Floras plus new offshoot Floret at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport — throughout June goes to the Trans Justice Funding Project. It’s essential community support, according to Stratton-Clark, and it’s also time for important community-building: “After two pandemic Prides, we’re all excited to celebrate together again.”

Perhaps you’d like to celebrate Pride together again … with dinosaurs? Longtime Capitol Hill favorite Saint John’s Bar and Eatery has that prehistorical predilection covered, having “fully committed to being this queer, dinosaur eatery,” co-owner Michael Lee says. And don’t worry, he knows: “It’s absurd. That’s the point.” Dinos roam the Earth at Saint John’s in model form in the garden above the lovely back patio, as well as in a divinely terrifying interior mural by local artist Craig Cundiff. It all started “10 years ago, mostly as an affordable way to decorate the patio, but now seem to capture what we’re all about,” Lee explains, “an escape from modern stress, a celebration of life in all its beautiful forms and a tacit acknowledgment that the world is better when the patriarchy steps aside. I think Laura Dern said it best in ‘Jurassic Park’: ‘Dinosaurs eat man. Woman inherits the Earth.’” (Intentionalist listings are also searchable by woman-owned businesses, FYI.) Also, Saint John’s will have Pride drink specials, possibly rainbow-dinosaur-themed. “We’re incredibly grateful to have survived these past few years,” Lee says, “and Pride means more than ever this time around.”

Among the other greatnesses below — just to mention a few more for Capitol Hill Pride — there’s brunch (with more drink specials!) at Terra Plata, desserts (and bubbles!) at R&M Dessert Bar, partying (with more drinks and probably go-go dancers!) at Pony … So, to the list, and happy Pride!

Listing compiled by Seattle Times features producer Vonnai Phair. Source: Intentionalist (intentionalist.com).

Seattle LGBTQ+ owned bars and restaurants

Click below or scroll down to navigate through different Seattle neighborhoods.

Ballard | Beacon Hill | Belltown | Capitol Hill | Central District | Columbia City | Denny Triangle | Downtown | Green Lake | Mount Baker | Queen Anne | Wallingford | West Seattle | White Center

Ballard

Delancey

1415 N.W. 70th St., Seattle; 206-838-1960; delanceyseattle.com

Little Tin Goods & Apothecary Cabinet

5335 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-268-0143; littletinballard.com

Percy’s & Co.

5233 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-420-3750; percysseattle.com

Beacon Hill

Flora Bakehouse

1511 S. Lucile St., Seattle; 206-762-0418; cafeflora.com/restaurant/the-flora-bakehouse

Belltown

Taqueria Cantina

2630 First Ave., Seattle; 206-995-8588; taqueriacantina.com

Capitol Hill

Bar Cotto

1546 15th Ave., Seattle; 206-838-8081; barcottopizzeria.com

Biang Biang Noodles

601 E. Pike St. Unit 100, Seattle; 206-809-8999; biangbiangnoodles.com

Diesel Bar

1413 14th Ave., Seattle; 206-322-1080; dieselseattle.com

Footprint Wine Tap

1222 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-485-7175; footprintwine.com

Glo’s Cafe

1621 E. Olive Way, Seattle; 206-324-2577; gloscafe.com

Harry’s Fine Foods

601 Bellevue Ave. E., Seattle; 206-432-9285; harrysfinefoods.com

Julia’s on Broadway

300 Broadway E., Seattle; 206-860-1818; juliasonbroadway.com

Madison Pub

1315 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-325-6537; madisonpub.com

Mala & Satay

224 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle; 206-466-2013; malaysatay.com

Pony

1221 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-324-2854; ponyseattle.com

Poquitos

1000 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-590-5039; vivapoquitos.com

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212 Broadway E. Unit A, Seattle; 206-402-4983; postpikebar.com

Queer Bar

1518 11th Ave., Seattle; thequeerbar.com

Rhein Haus

912 12th Ave., Seattle; 206-325-5409; rheinhausseattle.com

R&M Dessert Bar

601 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-351-9993; rmdessertbar.com

Saint John’s Bar and Eatery

719 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-245-1390; saintjohnsseattle.com

Terra Plata

1501 Melrose Ave., Seattle; 206-325-1501; terraplata.com

The BottleNeck Lounge

2328 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-323-1098; bottlenecklounge.com

The Seattle Eagle

314 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-621-7591; seattleeagle.com

The Tin Table

915 E. Pine St., Seattle; 206-320-8458; centuryballroom.com/thetintable.com

Two Doors Down

2332 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-324-2337; twodoorsseattle.com

Wildrose

1021 E. Pike St., Seattle; 206-324-9210; thewildrosebar.com

Central District

Fat’s Chicken & Waffles

2726 E. Cherry St., Seattle; 206-602-6863; fatschickenandwaffles.com

Columbia City

Geraldine’s Counter

4872 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; 206-723-2080; geraldinescounter.com

Super Six

3714 S. Hudson St., Seattle; 206-420-1201; supersixseattle.com

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

4918 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; 206-721-3501; tuttabella.com

Denny Triangle

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave., Seattle; 206-682-2935; kremwerk.com

Marination

2000 Sixth Ave., Seattle; 206-327-9860; marinationmobile.com

Downtown

Taqueria Cantina

89 University St., Seattle; 206-624-1539; taqueriacantina.com

Green Lake

Frelard Tamales

6412 Latona Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-523-6654; frelardtamales.com

Madison Valley

Cafe Flora

2901 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-325-9100; cafeflora.com

Mount Baker

Little Chengdu

2815 S. Hanford St., Seattle; 206-760-9263; littlechengdutogo.com

The Velvet Elk

3605 S. McClellan St., Seattle; 206-717-2902; velvet-elk.com

Queen Anne

HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Cafe

1635 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle; 206-525-0300; heartbeethealthy.com

Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W. Thomas St., Seattle; 206-420-4326; queenannebeerhall.com

Wallingford

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

4411 Stone Way N., Seattle; 206-633-3800; tuttabella.com

West Seattle

Harry’s Beach House

2676 Alki Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-513-6297; harrysbeachhouse.com

HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Cafe

6032 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-486-4606; heartbeethealthy.com

Marination Ma Kai

1660 Harbor Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-328-8226; marinationmobile.com

White Center

Greenbridge Cafe

9901 Eighth Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-762-3447; greenbridgecafe.com

The Lumber Yard Bar

9630 16th Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-695-2007; thelumberyardbar.com

More LGBTQ+ owned bars and restaurants in the Seattle area

Click below or scroll down to navigate through different Seattle-area cities.

Bothell | Bremerton | Issaquah | SeaTac | Shoreline

Bothell

Poquitos

18505 Bothell Way N.E. Suite 103, Bothell; 425-490-5544; poquitosbothell.com

Bremerton

Ashley’s Pub

409 Pacific Ave. Suite 101, Bremerton; 360-813-1633; ashleys.pub

Issaquah

Flying Pie Pizzeria

30 Front St. S., Issaquah; 425-391-2407; flyingpiepizzeria.com

SeaTac

Floret

17801 International Blvd., SeaTac (in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, past security, in the A Concourse); 206-731-7533; cafeflora.com/restaurant/floret

Shoreline

Streetzeria

1857 N.W. 195th St., Shoreline; 206-755-5433; streetzeria.com