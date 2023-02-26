I cook my rice in the microwave. Not because the microwave makes it taste extra special, but because it is one of the most convenient ways to achieve consistently well-cooked rice.

The microwave can be essential for putting together meals on busy nights. Yet in many kitchens, it is merely a tool for reheating leftovers or making popcorn.

“There is a stigma to using your microwave” for cooking, said Ali Rosen, author of the cookbooks “Bring It!” and “Modern Freezer Meals.” And that’s especially true of cooking rice. “Because rice is such a deeply ingrained part of so many cultures, it takes on this mythical quality; it is not the thing you should be using the shortcut for.”

When she was a young food writer, Rosen said, she believed — as did many chefs and cooking experts — that using a stovetop “must be the correct way” to cook rice.

But as she advanced in her career, she realized that microwaving rice was more practical. It doesn’t require monitoring or stirring, and “you aren’t worried about it sticking to the bottom,” she said.

Microwaving rice also results in more uniformly cooked grains than the stovetop method, said Kevin Pang, the digital editorial director at America’s Test Kitchen. Whereas stovetops can often heat rice unevenly, causing some of it to get either scorched or undercooked, a microwave, which operates via electromagnetic waves that vibrate water molecules in the food to create heat, cooks from all sides.

Pang also owns a rice cooker, which has its own benefits: It automatically adjusts the cooking temperature and keeps rice warm for a long time. But unlike a microwave, rice cookers take up counter space and have only one function, he added.

In reporting for this article, I tried about a dozen methods of cooking rice in the microwave. But the method that worked every time was also the simplest: rinsing the rice thoroughly, adding double the amount of water and microwaving, uncovered, for 15 to 25 minutes, depending on the wattage of the machine. It may take a few attempts to figure out the exact timing for your microwave — in my 700-watt machine, it takes 22½ minutes — but once you do, you won’t have to think twice about it.

_____

Microwave Rice

Total time: 20-30 minutes

Servings: About 4 (about 3 cups cooked rice)

INGREDIENTS

1 cup long-grain white rice (such as basmati or jasmine)

STEPS