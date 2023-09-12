As a budding cook, Aisha Ibrahim flipped through Food & Wine every year to see who made the cut for the “best new chefs in America.” Ibrahim might want to buy a stack of magazines for this year’s honors: On Tuesday, the food publication named the Canlis chef among the 11 best new chefs in America. Food & Wine editors called Ibrahim this summer and will feature her in their October issue.

“I try to take it with a lot of gratitude, a lot of thanks to my team, which I cannot do without,” said Ibrahim, who is in New York City to begin her media tour after being named among the nation’s top rising culinary stars. “I’m humbled by the whole thing.”

Ibrahim, 37, was hired by the storied Seattle restaurant Canlis in 2021. But that almost didn’t happen. Before then, she was plotting her own restaurant in Thailand with an investor lined up — until COVID-19 hit.

As Ibrahim was trying to figure out Plan B, Canlis lost its chef, Brady Ishiwata Williams, who left to start Tomo (and had been named one of Food & Wine’s best new chefs in 2018). The Canlis family turned to Ibrahim, who became the seventh executive chef in the restaurant’s 73-year history. She is the first woman to hold the position.

Ibrahim has worked at several high-profile restaurants around the world, including a stint as sous chef under acclaimed chef David Kinch at three-Michelin-starred Manresa in Northern California. She did a couple of internships in Japan before moving to the Basque region of Spain to work at the three-Michelin-starred Azurmendi. Her last gig prior to Canlis was as chef de cuisine at the swanky Aziamendi restaurant in Thailand, north of Phuket.

Ibrahim is the second local Filipino chef to make this prestigious list, following Melissa Miranda of Seattle’s Musang, who made Food & Wine’s class of 2022.

“I used to keep these issues as a young cook,” Ibrahim said of the magazine. “To be selected is really amazing. I’m like, ‘What? Me?’ It’s just a reminder that hard work continues to pay off.”

Ibrahim joins a 2023 class that includes Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club in Philadelphia; Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria in Austin, Texas; Isabel Coss of Lutèce in Washington, D.C.; Steven Pursley of Menya Rui in St. Louis; Nando Chang and Valerie Chang of Itamae in Miami; Hannah Ziskin of Quarter Sheets in Los Angeles; Ed Szymanski of Dame and Lord’s in New York City; Eunji Lee of Lysée in New York City; and Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemó in Houston.

Canlis, a family-owned bastion of fine dining in Seattle, was accused of wage theft in a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in July.