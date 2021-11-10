The surge of restaurant openings this summer prompted a couple of readers to wonder, “Where are the bar openings?” The answer is complicated. Some bar owners stayed on the sideline due to concerns with the COVID-19 spike we saw at the end of the summer. Others were waiting to pass inspections or couldn’t find workers to finish their buildout. In any event, here they come. Eight new openings around Seattle and Burien, with another dozen expected to cut grand opening ribbons in the next eight weeks. Stay tuned.

Outpouring Bottle Shop

6400 24th Ave. N.W., Seattle (Ballard); outpouringbottleshop.com

Located a mile north from Ballard’s barhopping drag, this taproom draws the beer geeks, apartment dwellers and hospitality workers, a calmer, chill atmosphere compared with the rest of bustling Ballard on a Friday night. A third of its excellent beer lineup is devoted to two Eastern Washington breweries you don’t see often around Seattle: hoppy brews from Single Hill Brewing in Yakima and Varietal Beer Company in Sunnyside. Not to be missed: the fresh hop named Energy Cone from Single Hill and a hazy IPA called Sup Cuz from Varietal. Try the fresh hops while they are still in season.

Halcyon Brewing Company

8564 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle (Greenwood); halcyonbrewingco.com

The new brewhouse erected an al fresco drinking area with picnic tables and propane heaters under tents for the Greenwood neighborhood — it’s a temporary patio until a more permanent outdoor structure can be built next year, according to co-owner Matt Hipp, who also owns the Broadview Tap House and Hill City Taphouse & Bottle Shop in Hillman City. Its taproom inside can hold another 150 and has flat-screens and a projector for Kraken and Seahawk games. It’s a family, neighborhood atmosphere with children allowed in the taproom and pet owners allowed to bring their dogs to the patio. Hipp’s business partner and brewer Tom Furey, who has worked at Chainline Brewing Company in Kirkland and at Standard Brewing in the Central District, brews mostly lagers and IPAs, though expect some sours on tap as well. For food, they offer some glammed-up hot dogs, including one Seattle take topped with kimchi, cream cheese, Kewpie mayo and crunchy wontons.

Bad Bar

819 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle (Uptown); goodtimesbadbar.com

The latest to open near Climate Pledge Arena, Bad Bar has indoor and outdoor seating to draw in the prefunk Kraken crowd as well as three televisions and a projector for the locals to catch the game. You can also shoot pool in the back for free. The drink list focuses on locally made beer and booze. Next year, Bad Bar will open a Spaghetti Western-themed bar upstairs, which will be called Good Times. In the summer, the sports bar Cairde Public House also opened near the arena to take advantage of the heavy foot traffic on game day. Rochambeau is another bar rushing to open near the hockey arena.

Phocific Standard Time

1923 Seventh Ave., Seattle (downtown); 206-538-0191, thephobac.com

The Vietnamese family that gave Seattle a chain of Pho Bac noodle houses has branched out to the beverage business: first with artisanal coffeehouse Hello Em Viet Coffee & Roastery in Little Saigon and now a speak-easy-inspired cocktail den, located on the second floor of its Pho Bac restaurant downtown, next to the French wine bar Le Caviste. The drink menu showcases umami and Southeast Asian ingredients, including a pho wash or pho-broth-flavored whiskey drink.

Surrell

2319 E. Madison St., Seattle (Madison Valley); 206-402-5698 surrellseattle.com

Surrell wine bar chef and owner Aaron Tekulve took advantage of the empty yard next to his restaurant to set up an outdoor wine bar. Workers leveled the grassy ground with 30,000 pounds of crushed gravel and erected some coverings over tables, chairs and propane heaters. That outdoor garden bar can seat about two dozen. Surrell also just opened a wine bar indoors next to its dining room. The 50-bottle wine list will focus on wines from Red Mountain and other terroirs around Washington state. Snacks are mostly charcuterie and cheese plates.

Belltown Provisions

2137 Second Ave., Seattle (Belltown); belltownprovisions.com

Due to the labor shortage, this team slowly rolled out its new cocktail lounge to buy some time to staff up. It just doubled its cocktail menu to 20 drinks; expect plenty of boozy concoctions for the cocktail connoisseurs but also some fruity and sweet mixed drinks for the young, barhopping revelers. The bar’s next project is to get its own food program up and running next year. In the meantime, a rotating roster of pop-ups will serve burgers, wings, tacos or pizzas out of the kitchen.

Three 9 Lounge

4505 39th Ave. S.W., Seattle (West Seattle); three9lounge.com

“Your New Hideaway on the Accidental Island” is the cheeky theme of this tiki den perched on the upper level of West Seattle Bowl. Expect the usual Polynesian beach oasis theme with mai tais, Planter’s Punch and about 35 rums behind the bar. For grub: Kalua pork sliders and poke bowls are on deck. And to answer what is on everyone’s mind, no, you can’t bring your fish bowl drink downstairs to the bowling alley. But the bowling center has a separate bar with plenty of stiff drinks.

Fireside Midwest Tavern

15212 Sixth Ave. S.W., Burien; 206-829-8816, firesideburien.com

The vibe is dive bar with 1970s hunting lodge aesthetic, though technically Fireside is a family restaurant, where children are free to wander. The food is Midwestern comfort fare with tater tot casseroles and Ritz cracker-crusted walleye fish and disco-era drinks like a frozen Harvey Wallbanger. Laredo’s popular michelada is also served here because one of the Fireside owners, Jose Betancourt, also owns Laredo Mexican restaurant in Uptown.