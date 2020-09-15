At least one good thing is happening in 2020: Dick’s Drive-In is getting a food truck.

While the longtime Seattle favorite for empirically perfect burgers recently expanded north to Edmonds and south to Kent, some Puget Sound locals remained Deluxe-deprived. No more — starting in November, the truck will bring Sir-Mix-A-Lot-approved, Macklemore-endorsed burgers to outlying areas, with the lucky first spot determined by a fan vote on the Dick’s website.

Important caveat: Do not get your stomach set for Dick’s fantastic, floppy hand-cut fries, as the truck is not deep-fryer-enabled. Shakes will be aboard, however.

Reactions on Twitter so far include the apt “Come to Los Angeles and show In-N-Out what’s up,” the sad “There’s a problem here, I don’t see Denver as an option,” and the contrarian/wrong “Best burgers in Seattle!? You’re sponsoring a @Burgermaster food truck? That takes guts, but thank you! Can’t wait,” along with plenty of imploring for the truck to report immediately to various local mouths. (Note: Other-local-drive-in chain Burgermaster is also very good, just different! Did you know they use locally grown grass-fed beef? It’s true. Support them too!)

In other Dick’s news, Salare/JuneBaby/Lucinda chef Edouardo Jordan is taking over the Queen Anne location from Oct. 16-18 to serve his own take on the classics — a pimento cheese Deluxe, Dick’s fries served with his Cajun dipping sauce and a spiced sweet-potato cookie shake. The package will cost $17.50 and is only available via Resy. This is not a joke.

For the uninured, Dick’s opened in Wallingford in 1954 and now has seven locations in the Puget Sound area. Co-founder, namesake and local burger-hero Dick Spady died at the age of 92 in 2016; the company remains family-run.