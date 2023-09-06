On Sept. 16, after more than 75 years in business, the mongers at Mutual Fish Company will fillet their last tuna steak. A sign posted on the door of the Rainier Avenue store says owner Kevin Yoshimura, grandson of founder Dick Yoshimura, has decided to retire. The owner confirmed the news Tuesday.

The elder Yoshimura opened Mutual Fish — with its distinctive logo of a trio of swimming fish (for Dick, his brother Denny and Dick’s son, Harry) — on Yesler Way in 1947. The store moved to 2335 Rainier Ave. S. in 1965, where it stands today.

Over the decades, Mutual Fish built a reputation in South Seattle and beyond as the place to go for fish. A shop where fresh fish were flown in from all over and treated with care and respect. It was the first Seattle fish shop to feature a live tank for shellfish, the first to fly in fish from California and Hawaii, and one of the few local shops to make fresh fish cakes from scratch. Dick Yoshimura was revered for his technique and precision with a knife.

Dick’s son Harry Yoshimura took over the administrative side of the business in the 1980s, with grandson Kevin joining soon after. The father-son duo has run the business ever since.

In an obituary for his father, Harry recalled Dick Yoshimura coming into Mutual regularly to help with invoices up until the weeks before his death in 2012 at age 98. He showcased his knife skills well into his 90s, out-filleting other workers. Beyond that sharp skill set, Mutual Fish was known for impeccable customer service and specialty items like its kasu black cod.

Harry said he carried lessons from his father about fish as well as customer service, integrity and patience as he and his son Kevin ran the shop.

“Just be really nice to people, have a lot of patience, be honest more or less, and realize that things don’t happen overnight,” he said.

Mutual Fish’s legacy extends beyond the Yoshimura family.

“Dick taught me the proper way to cut fish,” said Sal Panelo, owner of the Central District’s Seattle Fish Guys. “He was an expert, and his knives were so sharp he could touch your finger and it would cut it.”

Panelo worked at Mutual Fish in the 1980s, one of many cutters filleting and deboning “smelt by the hundreds of pounds,” a fish not many other markets sold at that time. He recalls containers being packed with fresh fish and trucked to the airport, bound for destinations like Monterey, Calif.

“They had a renowned reputation for bringing the best fish to Seattle,” said Panelo, who “based [his] entire career” on what he learned at Mutual Fish: “being picky about fish, making sure it gets handled correctly.”

“They were able to source from places nobody else could source from, connections and fisherman that would just sell directly to Mutual,” Panelo said.

He employs a handful of former Mutual Fish employees and says they’re all “sad to see them going.”

Many successful local fishmongers — including Ken Hewitt, owner of Kuzma’s Fish Market in Edmonds — spent time breaking down whole fish at Mutual Fish over the years, recalling their time at the South End shop fondly. Mutual was also the place where chefs and restaurateurs like Tom Douglas got their product.

When Dick Yoshimura died in 2012, Douglas credited him with teaching the young chef “how to back off and respect the beauty of the product. He brought that respect to the fish, and as a young white kid, it was fascinating to learn under him.”

The Yoshimura family, busy serving its final customers, did not comment further on the business or the future of the building.