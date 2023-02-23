Celebrity pastry chef Christina Tosi of Milk Bar will debut her first dessert shop in Washington state on March 23 at Bellevue Square, Nordstrom officials confirmed Thursday.

The acclaimed New York City-based dessert shop will be located on the second floor in Nordstrom, by the east mall entrance and will feature all her greatest hits and whimsical takes on sweets — including her best-selling three-layer birthday cake inspired by boxed vanilla Funfetti cake mixes, her compost cookies filled with potato chips, pretzels, graham crackers, coffee, oats and butterscotch and her line of cereal-milk desserts.

Tosi, who is credited with starting the soft-serve craze, will also feature her “cereal milk-flavored soft serve” at her Bellevue shop.

Milk Bar’s baked goods are often copied by other restaurants, and the much-loved Tosi has a big cult following on the East Coast. The line will surely be long for this opening, considering that her pop-ups around the Seattle area in the past have always drawn huge crowds.

Milk Bar has also expanded to Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Washington, D.C., as well as Toronto.