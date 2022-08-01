Warm spices, applesauce and a shredded tart apple make this homespun loaf comforting, but the gooey apple-cider glaze makes it stand out. You might want to double the amount of glaze, and drizzle it over ice cream, pancakes or maybe even your morning oatmeal.

Cinnamon apple quick bread with apple cider glaze

Yield: 8 servings

Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the cake

Unsalted butter, for greasing the pan

2 cups/255 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Pinch of ground cloves

1/2 cup/120 milliliters vegetable oil

1/2 cup/120 milliliters unsweetened applesauce

1/2 cup/100 grams granulated sugar

1/2 cup/110 grams packed dark brown sugar

3 large eggs

1 large Granny Smith apple, unpeeled and shredded (about 1 cup)

For the glaze

1 cup/240 milliliters apple cider

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup/60 grams confectioners’ sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

STEPS

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour an 8 1/2-inch-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg and cloves. In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, applesauce, sugars, eggs and apple.

2. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined. Transfer to the prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes.

3. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly, then remove the cake from the pan and let it cool completely.

4. When the cake has cooled, prepare the glaze: Bring the apple cider to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Continue to cook the cider until it has reduced to 1/3 cup, about 10 minutes. Add the butter, confectioners’ sugar and salt. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and continue to cook the mixture, whisking often, until it has become syrupy and thickened slightly, about 4 minutes. Set aside to cool until it thickens slightly.

5. Drizzle the glaze over the cake, and serve.