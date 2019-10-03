Sketched Sept. 12 and Oct. 2, 2019

A grand downtown building, the former Coliseum Theater at Pike Street and Fifth Avenue is home to one of Seattle’s tiniest and unique coffeehouses, the Monorail Espresso walk-up window.

The business owes its name to its first location, the downtown monorail terminal where founder Chuck Beek set it up as a espresso cart back in 1980.

Under its current owner, former barista Aimee Peck, Monorail Espresso has opened two more locations in recent years: one in the Columbia Center lobby and another one in the Denny Triangle near Amazon’s headquarters.

The expansion of a homegrown business with such a long history is to be celebrated. And Peck said she has plans to open a fourth walk-up window downtown next spring.

Though I often prefer my coffee experience indoors and cheaper, I couldn’t resist ordering a tasty cortado ($3.50) and a chubby cookie ($2.25) to celebrate the news.