WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal environmental regulators say they’ll consult with states on managing contamination from a range of long-used non-stick coatings.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it would hold a May summit with state officials. The session will focus on a family of industrial chemicals used for decades in everything from non-stick pans to food wrappers to bags for microwaveable popcorn. The chemicals are known as perfluoralkyls and polyfluoralkyls, or PFAs. Studies now link long-term exposure to the industrial chemicals to increased risks of cancer, hormone changes and other disturbances.

Researchers say water supplies serving millions of Americans show potentially dangerous levels of the contaminants.

The EPA says it will use input from state officials to develop a new management plan for the chemicals this year.