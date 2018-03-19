WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal environmental regulators say they’ll consult with states on managing contamination from a range of long-used non-stick coatings.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it would hold a May summit with state officials. The session will focus on a family of industrial chemicals used for decades in everything from non-stick pans to food wrappers to bags for microwaveable popcorn. The chemicals are known as perfluoralkyls and polyfluoralkyls, or PFAs. Studies now link long-term exposure to the industrial chemicals to increased risks of cancer, hormone changes and other disturbances.
Researchers say water supplies serving millions of Americans show potentially dangerous levels of the contaminants.
The EPA says it will use input from state officials to develop a new management plan for the chemicals this year.
Most Read Life Stories
- Dinner at a Movie: A new Bellevue cinema offers the very best upscale dinner-and-drinks bet yet
- Turn a Skagit Tulip Festival tour into a good day of biking, hiking
- Brand-new and tried-and-true: Which Seattle restaurants and chefs scored 2018 James Beard nominations
- Delta Air Lines’ uniforms were in need of an update. So they called designer Zac Posen. | Nicole Brodeur
- The adorable pancakes my husband, Jimmy Kimmel, cooks for our kids are making my life hell