The universal appeal of shrimp scampi, frankly, isn’t the shrimp but the pan sauce: garlicky butter lightened with white wine and bursts of lemon, parsley and red pepper flakes. Scampi is often tossed with pasta or served with crusty bread, but this version instead uses quick-cooking orzo. It simmers directly in the pan sauce, imparting a starchy gloss — and soaking up the garlicky scampi flavors. Toss the shrimp with some garlic, lemon zest and red-pepper flakes to marinate while the pasta gets a head start on the stove, then simply toss the shrimp on top of the orzo to steam. It all comes together in a flash, and feels effortless. Pair this dish with Caesar salad, steamed broccoli or arugula, or bask in its simple comfort, straight from a spoon.
Shrimp Scampi With Orzo
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest, plus 1 tablespoon juice (from 1 lemon)
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 cup orzo
- 1/3 cup dry white wine
- 2 cups boiling water, seafood stock or chicken stock
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
STEPS
- In a medium bowl, stir together shrimp, 1 tablespoon olive oil, lemon zest, red pepper flakes, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper and half of the garlic. Set aside to marinate. (This step can be done up to 1 hour in advance.)
- Add butter, remaining olive oil and remaining garlic to a medium skillet set over medium heat. When the butter starts to bubble, add the orzo and ½ teaspoon salt and cook, stirring often, until the orzo is toasted, about 2 minutes, adjusting the heat as necessary to prevent the garlic from burning. Carefully add the wine — it will bubble — and stir until absorbed, about 1 minute. Stir in water, reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until orzo is al dente, about 12 minutes.
- Add the shrimp in a snug, even layer on top of the orzo, cover, and cook until all the shrimp is pink and cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit, covered, 2 minutes.
- Sprinkle with parsley and lemon juice, season with salt and pepper, and serve immediately.