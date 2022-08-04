Bar maven Linda Derschang has sold the Capitol Hill day time haunt Oddfellows Café + Bar and its sibling café Little Oddfellows to Elliott Bay Book Company, she announced Thursday morning.

Burgess Hall Group, which also owns queer/bar and Big Little News, will take over both Oddfellows at the end of August and has no plans to change anything immediately, according to business partners Joey Burgess and Murf Hall.

Even though Derschang is moving to New York City this fall, she said she has no plans to sell her two remaining bars, the popular Linda’s Tavern in Capitol Hill and King’s Hardware in Ballard. Derschang, who has kept an apartment in New York City for the past 20 years, said she still plans to return to her hometown every month to oversee her two popular dives.

On the latest sales, Derschang said in a prepared statement, “Oddfellows has been embraced and beloved in our community for 14 wonderful years. It has been an honor owning and operating it and adding its sister café inside our neighbor, Elliott Bay Book Company, seven years ago. When Joey and Murf recently purchased the iconic bookstore next door, it felt like the right time to close this chapter and have them guide each establishment through the natural changes happening in the Pike/Pine neighborhood and into a new era of café-dwellers.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.