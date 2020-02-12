Still haven’t made that Valentine’s Day reservation? It’s going to be OK. There are definitely multicourse feasts taking place in locations that beg for a dinner jacket, but for any procrastinators, there are plenty of spots with cozy booths and romantic opportunities to be had in your favorite fleece. Here are a few wonderful neighborhood options for taking your sweetie out. As always, best practices on Valentine’s Day include calling ahead to be sure there’s a table available.

Marianna Ristorante

This Italian restaurant in downtown Renton brings a celebratory atmosphere, perfect for a fun-loving Valentine’s Day evening, complete with white linen tablecloths and crisp calamari. The regular menu — from pesto gnocchi to veal piccata — will be available, as well as a three-course dinner that includes an appetizer, main course and dessert for $50 per person.

310 Wells Ave. S., Renton; 425-271-7042; mariannaristorante.com

Beach Cafe

Chef Brian Doherty recently took over the Beach Cafe kitchen at the Woodmark Hotel in Kirkland, adding a sense of drama to the menu with dishes like tempura avocado with sriracha aioli and wild Alaskan salmon with a honey kumquat Champagne butter sauce. There are plenty of comfy tables in the dining room (one even has a private fireplace) and a three-course Valentine’s Day menu available for $89 per person that includes foie gras custard, your choice of entree and a glass of Champagne.

1200 Carillon Point, Kirkland; 425-822-3700; thewoodmark.com/dining/beach-cafe

Hollywood Tavern

Hit up this historic Woodinville tavern for a night of romance with no frills. This year, the neighborhood favorite is calling Friday night a “come as you are” type of evening — no reservations required, no set menu. Instead, they’ll have Kahlúa whiskey milkshakes ($15) and tenderloin medallions with mushrooms served over fries and covered in gravy ($28). If there’s no rain, the outdoor fire pit will be raging.

14501 Woodinville-Redmond Rd N.E.; 425-481-7703; thehollywoodtavern.com

Bucatini

If you’re on the hunt for a super-cozy red-sauce joint where you and your beloved will be treated like family, look no further than Bucatini in Edmonds. There are no reservations taken — so try to avoid peak dining hours — and there are also no multicourse menu options. However, there are warming bowls of Penn Cove mussels in a spicy marinara, a seafood-packed puttanesca with squid-ink pasta and even bucatini with meatballs to inspire your own “Lady and the Tramp” moment.

9818 Edmonds Way, Edmonds; 425-361-1487; bucatiniedmonds.com

Liuyishou or Núodle

Spice things up with steaming bowls of hand-pulled beef noodle soup from Núodle or the mouth-numbing Chongqing-style hot pot at Liuyishou; both are in Bellevue. Reservations aren’t available at Núodle and are only available for parties of six or more at Liuyishou, so rule of thumb would be to go early.

Liuyishou: 1644 140th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; 425-643-9050; liuyishouna.com;

Núodle: 14603 N.E. 20th St., Suite #6, Bellevue; 425-395-9999; nuodle.us

Tin Room Bar

If dinner and a movie is your style, get to Burien’s Tin Room Bar and the adjoining Tin Theater. Friday night (and through Feb. 20) they’ll be showing “Sleepless in Seattle” at the nightly 7:30 p.m. showing. You can buy tickets and choose seats in advance on the day you wish to go, but reservations in the bar are for parties of six and up. Nosh on pub classics like queso fundido or grilled meatloaf beforehand, and bring your cocktails along for the Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan ride.

923 S.W. 152nd St., Burien; 206-242-8040; tinroombar.com

Copperleaf Restaurant at Cedarbrook Lodge

Take your favorite vegetarian to Cedarbrook Lodge’s Copperleaf Restaurant in SeaTac for a full-on five-course vegetarian menu ($75/person) featuring a winter-squash potage with pumpkin-seed granola, maitake mushroom and potato lasagna with a celeriac soubise, and coconut tapioca. There’s a meaty menu filled with oysters and steak available as well ($95/person).

18525 36th Ave. S.; 206-214-4282; cedarbrooklodge.com