It was a sunny Wednesday afternoon in Edmonds when I parked at the newly remodeled Edmonds Waterfront Center. A ferryboat was chugging its way in and a handful of kids were taking advantage of the low tide racing each other on the beach. With menus featuring beach-friendly food like fish and chips, smash burgers with jojos, and scoops of Seattle’s Gelatiamo gelato, Shubert Ho’s new Potlatch Bistro and Shore Pine Gelato and Coffee fit right into the scene.

The Potlatch Bistro is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. In addition to the regular menu, the restaurant serves a subsidized lunch for seniors ($5 suggested donation). Anyone can make a reservation online; seniors looking for the subsidized lunch are instructed to register at the reception desk. The day I visited, there was a steady stream of seniors making their way in for lunch — so much so that the hostess looked relieved when I said I wanted to order food to-go.

The menus are roughly the same, and anyone can make a donation on their bill or at the Potlatch website to help offset the cost of the subsidized meals.

“Every dollar made at Potlatch helps address food insecurity for seniors at the Edmonds Waterfront Center,” Ho said during a recent phone call. The program has been in high demand since the center reopened in early March, with many seniors coming daily for the subsidized meal.

“It’s a program that has been in place, but we’re elevating the food for the seniors. It’s been shown that seniors that are taken care of thrive,” Ho says.

A few dishes will change to keep things fresh, but there will always be burgers, sandwiches and fish and chips on the menu. A Tea by the Sea program was recently introduced, offering a tea service with a three-tiered tray of appetizer bites.

I ordered the fish and chips ($16) and the shrimp sandwich ($16); both included well-seasoned jojos. The fish and chips came with a generous amount of tempura-battered rockfish and a scoop of coleslaw that managed to be creamy, tangy and crunchy all at once. The shrimp sandwich was topped with lightly roasted grape tomatoes and a lemon garlic aioli.

I grabbed an Arnold Palmer from the walk-up window Shore Pine while I waited on a bench overlooking the water, something I imagine to be especially attractive as we move into summer. There aren’t many tables outside, but plenty of beach space and benches if you’re looking to hang around.

The Potlatch Bistro

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday; 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds; 425-298-7544; potlatchbistro.com; indoor dining and takeout available

Shore Pine Gelato and Coffee

8 a.m.-close daily; 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds; shorepinecoffee.com

When it comes to other things in Edmonds I’ve had and loved recently, an unintentional theme of fried food emerged. Thanks to this recent roundup of area openings, I was introduced to great Korean fried chicken. Thanks also to an Edmonds-based friend for telling me about this fish food truck setting up on weekends in a church parking lot.

Yummy Teriyaki & Fried Chicken

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 9808 Edmonds Way, Edmonds; 425-771-9337; yummyteriyakiedmonds.com; takeout only

The chicken teriyaki I tried ($10.95) was quite basic, but the ban ban fried chicken ($12.99/half order) was practically perfect in every way, as were the chicken breast tenders ($12.99/half order). Portion sizes for the half orders were listed at 10 pieces each, but the boneless breast order clocked in at 15 pieces while the bone-in ban ban chicken was at least 13. The breading was craggy and crisp, with sauces served on the side to preserve as much of that crunch as possible. The breading on the legs and wings of the ban ban chicken had a slight peppery kick, the dipping sauce was a tangy, spicy gochujang. The breading on the breast tenders was a bit lighter; the sauce was a thick honey mustard. Additional menu items include fried rice, egg rolls, yakisoba and fries.

Scotty’s

4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, 3:30-7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds; salmonbyscotty.com

You might be familiar with Scotty’s blackened-salmon salads if you’ve frequented summer festivals in and around Seattle over the past decade or so, but since the pandemic put a stop to nearly every event, fish lovers have been able to find Scotty’s white truck parked in the lot of the Calvary Chapel in Edmonds on weekends since the fall of 2020. There was no line when my friend and I arrived around 5:45 p.m. one Friday night, but by the time we left things were starting to pick up. I loved the panko-breaded cod fish tacos, slathered with chipotle aioli, cabbage and an herb crema ($13.75), and the crunchy breaded prawns ($12.75), served with a pile of golden, chubby fries, dill tartar and a sweet chili sauce.