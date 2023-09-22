Seattle cemented its reputation as a sports city when the Seattle Metropolitans won the Stanley Cup in 1917. Now the Emerald City boasts a stacked roster of professional sports teams, plus a slew of top-notch minor league and college teams, including the University of Washington Huskies, which launched their football program in 1892.

Over the years, these sporting events have become quite pricey. For today’s fans, how much does it really cost to see Seattle sports teams compete?

We’re looking into that true “get-in” price for games around town, from ticket cost and transportation to the best eats and drinks at the stadium. The goal: figure out how much the frugal fan can expect to spend at a major sporting event in Seattle — at a minimum.

First up on the docket: a UW football game.

The game

UW Huskies vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (43-10, Huskies)

The all-in price

The cheapest ticket available ($30), plus $5 for the light rail, a Topo Chico ($10.89), doughnuts ($4.95) and a pulled pork sandwich ($14.49) cost me $65.33.

Tickets

As with any sporting event, ticket prices fluctuate throughout the season based on the opponent, team performance and more. At this early-season game, the priciest seat was $125 ($140.50 after fees). The cheapest was $25 ($30 after fees), for seats in the 300s, farthest from the action. However, if you’re looking for tickets later in the season, or against the Dawgs’ rivals, you’ll pay more — against the University of Oregon Ducks, for instance, expect to pay anywhere from $90-$315.

Transportation

Parking can break the bank; public transit is the economical option. I live 10 minutes from the Northgate light-rail station on foot; as my friend and I walked down, I bragged about living near the northernmost station, as we were sure to get seats on the train. But I severely underestimated the UW Husky fandom — the train was packed, and I spent the ride to the stadium sandwiched between two very tall men just trying not to fall. The station conveniently spits you out directly in front of Husky Stadium, and for the cost ($2.50 for a one-way fare), public transit is the best option.

Food

Cash-free Husky Stadium has straightforward food offerings: nachos, popcorn, peanuts, hot dogs, pizza and burgers. Prices are all over the board and it takes a little hunting to find the best deals.

The best deal we found was at the Ivar’s barbecue stand by Section 131, with a barbecue pulled pork sandwich with chips for $14.49. There are a few different sauces at the counter to finish your sandwich, which comes piled with tender, juicy pulled pork (or chicken). The barbecue sauce I used was tangy and slightly spicy. This feels like an actual meal, which is always a plus.

A great snack option: the Dough Joy Lil Dippers, an order of 10 doughnut balls either rolled in cinnamon sugar or doused in glaze and sprinkles and served with vanilla or chocolate dipping sauce for $4.95.

Other options: A Big Kidd Cheeseburger from Kidd Valley is $10.30, which doesn’t seem too inflated for a solidly good burger with fresh, crunchy lettuce and actual ripe tomato. Add fries, though, and the cost bumps to $19.28. Could fries really be worth an extra nine bucks? I think not. For fries and a soda alone, you’ll pay $15.68.

Another item that delivered sticker shock: the elote street corn cup, a small cup of dressed-up corn, for $13.89. Also disappointing was the margherita calzone ($12.79), which had a gummy, tacky dough that enveloped a minimal smattering of orange cheddar and pizza sauce.

Drinks

New this year at Husky Stadium are three Walkthru-Bru grab-and-go markets, which allow fans to grab cans of beer, seltzer, wine or water, plus chips and peanuts, then pay at the end with a swipe of their card. Domestic 16-ounce cans of Coors Light were $8.99, while premium cans like a Fremont Lush IPA were $10.89. A 6-ounce can of House Wine or a 16-ounce Topo Chico hard seltzer were also $10.89. The latter was our best bet for a cheap drink. Nonalcoholic beverages range from $5.25 for water to over six bucks for lemonade or soda.