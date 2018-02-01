PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans will be heading to a sports arena for a popular contest started years ago to make up for the fact their team was unlikely to appear in the Super Bowl.
Only this year, Philadelphia will be in the big game — so the chicken wing-eating competition known as the Wing Bowl also will be a rally for the Eagles.
Wing Bowl 26 takes place Friday at the Wells Fargo Center and is expected to draw nearly 20,000 spectators.
Bob “Notorious B.O.B.” Shoudt won last year by gnawing his way through 409 wings.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Seattleites making a run to the border for ... Coke? | Danny Westneat
- Fish farm caused Atlantic salmon spill near San Juans, then tried to hide how bad it was, state says WATCH
- Texts and emails reveal behind-the-scenes battles as Ed Murray tried to save his career VIEW
- Four-star DB Julius Irvin chooses the Huskies over Alabama and USC
The event was started in the 1990s by local sports radio hosts. It’s turned into a huge and boozy spectacle with a parade of flamboyant contestants and a competition for women called “Wingettes.”