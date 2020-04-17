As we enter another week of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” initiative to flatten the coronavirus curve in Washington state, Neighborhood Eats visited Bothell for four wonderful takeout options.

Consider supporting these restaurants, and don’t forget to give your favorite neighborhood restaurant a call to see if there’s a way to support them during this dining-in shutdown. If you’re in need of even more ideas, check our ever-updating list of options to see which restaurants are currently operating. Whatever you do, I recommend finding a way to get outside with your takeout. I live in an apartment where the only outdoor area we have is our stoop. We found ourselves piling up plates and heading outside, sitting on the stoop, plates balanced precariously on laps, in order to catch those wonderful rays of springtime sunshine with dinner.

Ambakity Cocina Mexicana

18714 Bothell Way N.E., Bothell; 206-847-8316

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Call to order for pickup, or walk up.

Everything from tacos and tortas to burrito bowls are available at this shiny black truck that’s parked in a spacious gravel lot. There’s hand sanitizer and wipes available for use, as well as the option to call ahead for orders. Tacos range from $3-$4 each and come on slightly fluffy corn tortillas that are larger-than-average street tacos, stuffed with filling. Beef, pork, rockfish, shrimp, chicken and beef tongue are all available. I ordered two of everything but the tongue (it’s a texture thing for me). All tacos came sprinkled with onions, cilantro and fresh bell pepper. The carnitas had a few wonderfully crunchy burnt ends, while the carne asada was incredibly tender. Both the fish and shrimp tacos had a creamy cabbage slaw, great with a squeeze of lime. Two salsas are available — a fiery habanero salsa with a hint of sweetness and a milder red salsa that still had a kick.

The Bine Beer & Food

10127 Main St., Suite A, Bothell; 425-908-7464, thebinebothell.com

Hours: 3-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for beer only; noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call to order or order through the SOOP text-messaging service; check the website for more details. Pickup only.

This industrial-chic taphouse devotes Monday and Tuesday each week to beer and 32-ounce can crowler sales, offering a 50% discount on wine. The rest of the week you’ll find an abbreviated food menu that includes small plates, sandwiches and salads. The preferred order method is to text and order through SOOP, an online message service. Just text your order and what time you’d like to pickup. Park in the rear of the restaurant, call when you arrive and someone will run your order out to you.

Advertising

The Brussels sprouts appetizer, served with a honey Sriracha sauce on the side, stayed crispy through the drive home. The burger is made with an RR Ranch Kobe beef blend and topped with a white cheddar IPA cheese, tomato jam, two slices of crispy bacon, pickled red onions and a smoky aioli. It’s a big burger packed with tons of flavor. The Pho’rench Dip is a hearty sandwich packed with chopped braised beef, hoisin aioli, pickled jalapeño and red onion, served with a side of fragrant pho broth.

All sandwiches come with a choice of fries, German-style potato salad or quinoa salad. The fries are medium-sized and skin-on. They benefited mightily from a quick reheat in my toaster oven. The potato salad is studded with mustard seeds and bacon, giving the thinly sliced potato coins a pleasant hint of smoke.

The Korea House

20615 Bothell Everett Highway B, Bothell; 425-486-8866

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Call to order, or order through DoorDash.

The Korea House has recently started offering delivery through DoorDash, which is also the only place to view the abbreviated menu options. But to ensure maximum profits for the restaurant owners, I called in my order directly with the restaurant, then picked it up.

Even though this is the slimmed-down version of The Korea House’s menu, it is still quite expansive, with appetizers, Korean BBQ, stir-fried dishes, soups, stews and hot-pot options. The portion sizes here are quite generous, which prices reflect.

For example, the beef garlic bohkeum is $36.95 but could easily have fed four (yes, four) hungry adults. The beef is super tender and intensely flavored with peppers and whole cloves of garlic. Similarly, the rabokki, a stir-fried rice cake with noodles and your choice of protein (fish cake, beef, chicken, tofu) is a hefty portion, the sauce is sweet and spicy, but not as saucy as it might have been if served in the restaurant.

Advertising

The Korean-style glazed fried chicken is sized similarly to popcorn chicken and sauteed with rice cakes in a spicy glaze. There was also an entire container of purple rice, and a generous portion of banchan, including kimchi, fish cake, pickled daikon and potatoes.

Rama House

22010 17th Ave. S.E., Bothell; 425-481-7262, ramahousebothell.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Order online for pickup or delivery within three miles.

Online ordering for this Thai restaurant is incredibly simple — the page even gives estimated wait times for pickup or delivery. The regular menu is available for lunch and dinner. Don’t miss the rich ginger and coconut khao soi soup, served with both soft and crunchy noodles on the side, or the larb gai salad with finely chopped chicken and cabbage. The salad comes with an addictive sour sauce with lime juice, fish sauce and chili on the side. It’s a large portion, and if you’ve got lettuce at home, I recommend you add it to the chicken and cabbage alongside that wonderful sauce.

Pad Kee Mao (also listed as drunken noodles) featured wide, chewy rice noodles with a hefty portion of vegetables including broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, carrots and bamboo shoots. I got it with tofu, which still had a nice crisp edge to it by the time I got home. Unfortunately the crispy garlic chicken, listed under “house specials,” didn’t fare as well — perhaps also due to the drive home?