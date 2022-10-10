Calling all holiday cookie lovers!

Do you have a long-standing cookie exchange tradition with friends, co-workers or family in the Seattle area? Maybe you’ve been doing this for decades? Or maybe it’s something your great-great-great grandma started, that your family has been doing for generations? What’s special about your particular cookie swap?

The Seattle Times is gathering responses to be published in our special holiday edition of The Mix. The topic: your experiences and stories about being part of a cookie exchange. From memories of swapping bakes with neighbors to tales of longtime traditions, we’d love to hear your best cookie swap stories.

If you have photos you would like to include with your response, please make sure they are larger than 2 megabytes in size. Photos can be submitted through the Google Form below or emailed to vphair@seattletimes.com.

Please fill out the form below by 5 p.m. on Oct. 25. If you are unable to load the form, please email your response of no more than 200 words to vphair@seattletimes.com. Then, look out for a special edition of The Mix in November to see a compilation of holiday cookie swap stories.

Google form: forms.gle/vSU9z5RQWM1R73YV7