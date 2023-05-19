Are you there, God? It’s us, Bethany and Moira. Once upon a time, we were 11-year-old girls, reading Judy Blume books and dreaming of a future when we might get paid to sit in a movie theater with a friend and drink cocktails. Someone or something was apparently listening! We’ve now been doing Dinner At A Movie — the series in which we visit and evaluate movie theaters that offer real food and actual drinks — since 2017 (!). In this installment, we return to the location of our superhero origin story: Cinebarre, which has been serving up burgers and adult beverages with its movies in Mountlake Terrace since 2009. We came here for our very first Dinner at a Movie outing, not knowing each other very well and vaguely thinking the idea had potential. But now that we have sipped cocktails and scrutinized sandwiches in numerous venues — becoming fast friends along the way — would Cinebarre still impress?

The Theater

Bethany: While lacking the architectural glory of the movie houses of cinema’s bygone days, Cinebarre is still grand in its own way. An entirely kid-free zone, it features a hugely high-ceilinged, industrial-chic-cathedral lobby with a capacious central bar — which, impressively, people were enjoying at 4:30 p.m. on a Tuesday — and a pool table, too.

Moira: With fabulously retro movie posters everywhere, I felt at home immediately at Cinebarre. Do not, however, become confused, as I initially did: The poster over the door of your cinema is NOT depicting the movie you are there to see. (I thought we had somehow bought tickets to “Donnie Darko” and that suddenly it was 2001 again. But no, Time-Travelling With D.A.A.M. will have to be another story.)

Bethany: “Donnie” is kind of the opposite of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” spiritually speaking … But wandering the palatial hallway of Cinebarre, we did locate our designated theater, immediately noting the very comfy, highly padded leather-esque seating and an ambient temperature that felt exactly perfect for humans. Plus — we love this — a button to push for service. Perhaps only in this circumstance, summoning help in this manner feels un-rude (and also fun).

Moira: The cinema had a nice big screen and excellent sightlines. Full marks! The leather seats are a tad squeaky though.

Advertising

The Food

Bethany: OK, maybe my favorite part of this whole outing was Moira reading through the menu — you access it with a QR code — whilst giggling nearly uncontrollably at the so-terrible-they’re-kind-of-amazing movie-pun names for the food items. Even as someone generally pun-opposed, I lol’d when Moira giggle-blurted “Inglorious Bascurds” (fried cheese curds!). She kept going: “Pretzels at Tiffany’s,” “Lord of the Wings” …

Moira: If any of you think I am capable of resisting something called “Dial M For Mozzarella” ($9.99), you are very, very wrong.

Bethany: And I am pretty much incapable of resisting mozzarella sticks, which is what that means at Cinebarre, so, yay! However, they could’ve arrived somewhat hotter, I must say. Still, I will eat a lukewarm mozzarella stick. In fact, I believe I ate four.

Moira: They were tasty, if a bit gummy. But we have learned a few things in our years of D.A.A.M.-ing — among them, that handheld food is best. So we reluctantly did not order “When Harry Met Salad.” I chose a “Top Bun” burger, which was a very enjoyable specimen of cheeseburger with bacon and onions ($14.48), but mostly I ordered it so I could say “I’ll have the Top Bun” to our server.

Bethany: I’m going to rate my “Chicken BLT Run” sandwich ($14.49) as just fine, in a basic way, but disappointing in the pun-name category. The “Crazy Rich Onion[ring]s” accompanying it were also satisfactory — IPA-beer-battered, per the menu, but I’m guessing frozen from a bag — and of higher pun-quality. Which matters at Cinebarre.

Moira: Desserts, disappointingly, did not have pun-names, so in protest, we did not order any. We did get popcorn — excuse me, “Children of the Popcorn” ($9.49) — which came in a container so huge that even we, two die-hard popcorn consumers, could barely make a dent in it.

Advertising

Bethany: Die-hard … We’d better move on before we start punning!?

The Drinks

Bethany: No pun-names whatsoever on the cocktail menu, probably because it is approximately one million drinks long — absolutely overwhelming, with “Spiked Lemonades” (classic, flavored, strawberry-pineapple-bourbon, more), “Long Island Teas” (yes, plural), “All Fired Up” (!?), “Mules, Mules & More Mules” (OMG OK!!!) and nine more categories (yes, 13 total).

Moira: Seriously, if you’re planning on imbibing, arrive early! The drink menu is absolutely exhausting and you might need time to lie down afterward.

Bethany: I solved my surfeit of whelmedness by ordering the first entry, a house margarita name-checking Camarena tequila and DeKuyper triple sec (neither exactly top-shelf; $11.99). I added pineapple, because: pineapple. It did not turn out to be what you’d consider a highbrow cocktail, being possessed of a less than nuanced sweet-and-sourness and a bit of a gasoline note.

Moira: No wonder you were sipping so slowly. Mine was the Blackberry Midnight Lemonade ($12.99), which involved something called Ole Smokey Blackberry Moonshine. This seemed dangerously folksy, but tasted like boozy lemonade with blackberry jam dribbled in, to which I say: yes, and please bring me another. Like, right now. At my desk.

The Service

Bethany: I would if I could, Moira! Speaking of things being brought, our server appeared post-button-pushing after only a slight delay, then proved to be a winning combo of charming and efficient. The food arrived before the drinks, about which I instantly prepared to be disgruntled, checking my phone to see how long would elapse before the endrinkening … Answer: less than one minute.

Advertising

Moira: Very nice service, and I appreciate that they drop the check — discreetly! — just before the movie’s over, so you don’t need to wait around for it.

The Movie

Moira: Let it be said, I didn’t want “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” to ever be over, and not because I didn’t want the check. This movie, directed by Kelly Fremon Craig and based on the classic Judy Blume girl-coming-of-age novel that so many of us grew up with, is an absolute joy. I’d seen it already, but I couldn’t wait to share it with Bethany.

Bethany: I refrained from reading Moira’s review in advance, but I sensed from her not-discussing-it-with-a-slight-smile that she found it magical, and that I would too. The book’s remembered humor and poignancy is all entirely there — it’s that rare film adaptation that not only doesn’t ruin your youthful imagination, but may even best it. And the quality of the light — lambent, a little hazy through the changing of the seasons — is like memory itself. And, as the book and the film both capture, remembering being an 11-year-old girl is excruciating in both its humiliations and its joys.

Moira: Agreed! I re-read the book a few weeks ago, before I reviewed the movie, and slipping into Margaret’s head again — an 11-year-old obsessed with bras, boys, periods, and parent drama — was just such a sweet experience. One especially poignant aspect of the film is seeing Rachel McAdams in a lovely performance as Margaret’s mother — a character who I’d always pictured as quite old, because when I was 11 I thought moms were old. It reminded me of how characters in books stay the same — like trees on the horizon — but we grow and change, our gaze shifting.

Bethany: McAdams gives adults something more to access in “Are You There,” as her character’s still struggling with personal growth herself. And Margaret’s coming of age involves developing an understanding that parents are people, too.

Moira: And grandparents! I loved Kathy Bates as Grandma Sylvia, the human equivalent of an exclamation point. And let it be said that everyone’s ’70s fashion — this movie is a period piece, in every sense of the word — is stellar.

Sponsored

Bethany: So much amazing plaid (with a soundtrack to match — King Floyd, Jackie Wilson, The Guess Who, more)! And Moira whispered to let me know when Judy Blume made a cameo, striding along in suburbia in some majestic espadrilles.

Moira: Thanks, Judy! We love you.

Bethany: So, so much!

The Overall Experience

Bethany: The margarita aside, this whole experience just felt like a gift. Take a dear friend and go see “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Moira: A good movie, a good friend, vintage movie posters and really terrible food puns — what more could we wish for?