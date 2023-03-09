Dinner at a Movie is back, for — as with a bear on a great deal of cocaine — all things are powerless against its forces! Since 2017 (last century!), Seattle Times restaurant critic Bethany Jean Clement and film critic Moira Macdonald have been teaming up to assess local movie theaters that serve real-meal food and actual drinks, along with a wide variety of cinematic achievements. Recently, as you may recall, a global pandemic happened, and that as well as life events in general got in D.A.A.M.’s way. But, a la “Fast & Furious,” this franchise plans to live forever (or at least until possibly driving off a cliff together a la “Thelma & Louise”).

Here, we revisit one of the first theaters to which D.A.A.M. ventured: Redmond’s posh IPIC, which has all-new menu items, and — unlike literally everything else in the Seattle area — has also gotten both fancier and cheaper. That plus “Cocaine Bear” … what could possibly go wrong?!

The Film (with Spoilers, but Trust Us, You Want Spoilers)

Bethany: I had very high (ha!) hopes for “Cocaine Bear,” so much so that I enacted a review blackout and posted to my Instagram, “Please don’t tell me anything about ‘Cocaine Bear’ — all I know is ‘cocaine’ and ‘bear’ and I’m just operating on the assumption that it will be a cinematic tour de force/my new favorite film [bear emoji, snowflake emoji].” Now I’m here to say: Do not go down this path. Let friends like Moira (and now, me) warn you.

Moira: Ha! I had very low hopes for “Cocaine Bear,” because, come on. I am, however, looking forward to the sequel “Diet Coke Bear,” in which the bear stays up too late and procrastinates and gets stressed out about deadlines.

Bethany: I was workshopping sequels as well! “Weed Donkey,” “PCP Eagle,” “Mushrooms Dachshund.” But this thing needs to be stopped. Now. Forever. I wish we’d gone to see “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” and that is really saying something.

Moira: Just two more: “Wine Leopard,” “Benadryl Chameleon.” OK, I’m done. And can I just say that, despite knowing not a lot about cocaine or bears (except that both are to be avoided), this movie could have done a whole lot more with the idea? The bear was just bearlike! She didn’t, like, start selling stocks on Wall Street during the ’90s or anything.

Bethany: The CGI made the bear anti-fearsome, as did the really fakey looking gore, and what’s with the redhead from “Modern Family” turning up in that wig? That wig needed to be a joke. That wig was not a joke? Same with this movie. Am I misunderstanding something here?

Moira: Nope. This is a B-movie and therefore intentionally ridiculous, with blood that looks like cranberry juice. Not that I would give this movie a B. I was sad to see the great Margo Martindale reduced to being dragged around as bear bait.

Bethany: It seemed more like a ZZZ-movie (zing! SORRY!). Never has so much bear attacking/drug-dealer violence been so supremely boring. Some people behind us began having a conversation in a completely normal tone of voice, which, for once, was not only unannoying but seemed like the right choice. This film represents a nadir for D.A.A.M., and we saw “Jumanji 2: The Worsening” (at this very same theater!). I daresay this film represents a nadir for cinema, even of the B variety, for it’s not even redeemingly/inadvertently hilarious. Am I mistaken, Knower of All Things Cinematic?

Moira: Sadly, I must say that I have seen worse, though not this month. At least it was short! Boring and short beats boring and long! And at least we had drinks. Which brings us to …

The drinks

Bethany: One should have many, many drinks whilst watching “Cocaine Bear.” I panic-ordered a passion colada mojito ($13) and found it pleasantly tropical-fruity, fizzy, not oversweet and tiki-spiced — all in all, quite gulpable. Then I had a fine glass of rosé ($11) from Provence whilst Moira, as the designated driver, had a Diet Coke, and I felt very, very bad about this.

Moira: If only The Seattle Times had seen fit to spring for an Uber (which admittedly would have been pretty pricey, to Redmond and back) … well, we might not have much to say today as we would have mercifully forgotten everything. My sole cocktail was called the Norma Jeane ($11), a sort of strawberry-lemonade-vodka thingie named for a tragically dead Hollywood star (which seemed questionable?). It was, appropriately, pulpy, but good.

Bethany: Friends don’t let friends drive to “Cocaine Bear.”

The amenities

Bethany: At IPIC, luckily, everybody gets an upgrade to the likes of first class on a very nice airline — we were ensconced in our own cushy two-recliner pod, complete with a button to push for service.

Moira: And no surcharge! IPIC now has only one class of service: “Premium Plus.” Back when we first went five years ago, there were two levels, one of which involved schlepping your own snacks from the lobby like a “Downton Abbey” scullery maid. Now everyone gets the nice recliner seats and a friendly server.

Bethany: If I were to nitpick this new level of classiness (which, yes, I shall), I would point out that the table for two between us was long and narrow, making our food slightly inconvenient to reach (poor us!). And the theater could have been a few degrees warmer. When you’re in the lap of luxury, these finer points matter — tickets aren’t as pricey as they used to be, but, still, pricey.

Moira: Weirdly, the ticket price just keeps dropping at this place. When I first wrote about it back in 2008 when it was called Gold Class Cinema, tickets were $32. When Bethany and I went in 2018, Premium Plus tickets (which included free popcorn) were $27. Now they are $19 (but alas, no popcorn). How many years until it’s free, do you think? Considering that $19 isn’t that much more than your typical mall multiplex with non-recliners and no in-theater service, IPIC is a pretty good deal.

Bethany: There’s truly not a bad seat in the house, and the screen is huge, and the sound system is arguably too good (insert ear-piercing screams of people being mauled). Still, with this quality of film, I was rooting for the bear to hurry and quickly kill all of humanity, me first. If you want to delve into a cinematic exploration of the meaninglessness of life, the terribleness of humanity, and the loss of fingers, may I recommend “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Moira: Second that recommendation. I will confess that I contemplated sneaking out of the theater and into another. IPIC does seem like a place where it might be fun to see a double feature. Preferably one that does not include “Cocaine Bear.”

The Food

Moira: IPIC has a new menu (well, “new” in that it is different from when we went five years ago) and I’m happy to report that it is MADNESS, full of things that do not suit dining in darkness. We were both afraid to order the Chicken and Red Velvet Waffles, in which the waffles are described as “deconstructed” (what is a deconstructed waffle? Raw batter?). I opted for the shrimp avocado wrap with fries ($19), which is a really dumb thing to order when you’re reclining in the dark. Very tasty, but somewhat spill-y; in the manner of “Cocaine Bear,” not every character made it to the final reel.

Bethany: My prime rib sandwich ($21.50) was loaded with tender, well-flavored, and, as the menu proudly noted, “slow roasted in-house” beef on a creditable roll that’d been appropriately butter-toasted on the inside. Hilariously for something to be eaten in the dark, it came with au jus — luckily, a challenge best met while watching a movie you are happy to ignore. The fries rated quite fine, too: well-salted and possessed of a blistery crispiness. The crabcakes, however … after the lobster-roll incident (at this very same theater!), one would think one would learn one’s crustaceans-at-the-movies lesson, but hope springs eternal …? Here, said hope was crushed posthaste by two mushy, filler-forward specimens atop a small pile of sadly wilty arugula.

Moira: Well, let’s take a moment to acknowledge that “my movie crabcakes were weirdly gummy” is an extremely one-percenter sort of problem. But they were. And for the price ($24), they shouldn’t have been. I knew we should have ordered the fried mozzarella sticks.

Bethany: True! Don’t test the kitchen at the movie theater. Mozzarella sticks are good! Let us remember!

Moira: For dessert, we couldn’t resist the mini ice cream sandwiches ($10 for four), which were a) extremely delicious, and b) absolutely impossible to eat. Crunchy cookies sandwiching melty ice cream in the dark? A recipe for mess! (But I will confess I scarfed down two of them.)

Bethany: We should’ve rung for some hot towels — which brings us to …

The Service

Bethany: The servers here were lovely. At the outset, one of them barely glanced my foot with their own, then apologized extremely gracefully. And they arrive preternaturally immediately upon the pushing of the button. Foibles, though, included our crabcakes coming out after our entrees and a last call when there was a great deal more of the film to be endured. “Cocaine Bear” needs more drinks.

Moira: Hats off, if I had a hat, to the servers working in a really challenging atmosphere (with that sound system going, it’s a miracle that they could hear anything we said) and doing their jobs wonderfully well.

The Overall Experience

Bethany: At just $5 more than a regular movie ticket, we rate the poshness of IPIC absolutely worth it.

Moira: If it didn’t involve a drive across the water, I would go to this place all the time. Now, excuse me while I go work on my screenplay idea, “Ambien Antelope.”

Bethany: “Cocaine Bear,” however, gets two detached thumbs down. To quote from the film, “A bear did cocaine, Dad — seriously, [expletive] this whole situation!”