Eastside fans of Dick’s, rejoice: Your favorite old-school burgers and floppy hand-cut fries are coming to Bellevue’s Crossroads Shopping Center. The eighth outlet of the Seattle-area classic ought to be in service by the end of this year, depending on “the permitting process and the construction process in the world of COVID-19,” company president Jasmine Donovan said in a news release.

The city of Bellevue appears poised for the advent of Dick’s with open mouths, with Mayor Lynne Robinson issuing a welcome via the release, while Councilmember Conrad Lee observes that “Bellevue is really a big deal now that we have our very own Dick’s Drive-In!”

The new location will share the archetypal drive-in aesthetic of the rest, with an artist’s rendering of the building showing a roofline topped with the familiar big orange “Dick’s” sign. The local chain started in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood in 1954, expanding most recently north to Edmonds, south to Kent and on the road with a food truck. For the Dick’s historical record, the newest branch actually marks a return to Bellevue: Another location, extant from the early 1960s to the early 1970s, sat where Umpqua Bank now resides on Bellevue Way Northeast. Co-founder and namesake Dick Spady died at the age of 92 in 2016 (RIP), but Dick’s remains family-run — current company president Donovan is Spady’s granddaughter.

Donovan says the location will add nearly 50 jobs, carrying on the company’s practices of providing paid health insurance and offering scholarships to employees. She says it’s a priority of Dick’s to “provide more opportunity to people, especially during these challenging times.”