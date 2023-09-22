The location of the 10th branch of local burger favorite Dick’s will be in South Everett, with the company announcing Friday that it has made an agreement to purchase property for the site on Highway 99 near Paine Field.

“We’ve been working hard to build our capacity to grow sustainably and are very excited to bring Dick’s Drive-Ins to Everett,” the company’s president, Jasmine Donovan, said in a statement. The ninth location opened in July at The Commons shopping center in Federal Way, while the eighth represented a return to the Eastside.

Donovan is the granddaughter of namesake Dick Spady, who co-founded the nostalgic hometown favorite in 1954 and died at the age of 92 in 2016.

“My grandfather and his two co-founders believed they could provide value to customers by serving quality food, fast and inexpensively, in exceptionally clean kitchens. They also believed in investing in their employees and their community. Our customers tell us that these values are timeless,” Donovan said in the statement. Dick’s continues its longtime policy of providing paid health insurance and offering a college scholarship program to employees.

In 2021, the company faced an investigation by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries following allegations from five employees that workplace conditions at two Dick’s branches violated COVID-19 operations guidelines and other health requirements. L&I inspectors found seven serious violations; the company appealed the penalty amount of $35,100, which was subsequently reduced to $22,950 and paid.