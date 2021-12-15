Eastside, get ready for your Dick’s burger.

With the opening of its eighth branch in the Crossroads Shopping Center on Thursday, the iconic Seattle burger returns to Bellevue after 50 years. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Its latest drive-in is the chain’s largest location to date at over 5,000 square feet and three kitchens, including a commissary for catering and for prepping for its food truck, which started rolling around the area last year.

The drive-in at Crossroads marks the chain’s return to the Eastside after debuting in the early 1960s on Bellevue Way Northeast. Dick’s Drive-In, the runaway winner in our readers’ best burger poll, started in 1954 in Wallingford and has since expanded south to Kent and north to Edmonds.

When Dick’s debuted in Edmonds 10 years ago, the crowd grew so large that staff members had to rush to other branches to grab buns and patties to make sure their Edmonds site didn’t sell out to waiting customers.

Dick’s President Jasmine Donovan vowed the crew will be ready for the stampede this time. “We’ve pulled our most experienced employees from other stores” to assist with the Eastside opening, said Donovan. The opening will include all the ribbon-cutting pomp including live bands and DJs.

Meanwhile, in Seattle, Dick’s Capitol Hill location is temporarily closed for remodeling and will reopen next spring.