In celebration of Dick’s Drive-In’s 69th anniversary on Jan. 28, the iconic burger joint will be charging just 19 cents for a burger, the original 1954 price.

The sweet birthday deal will be available at different locations on three consecutive days. The Wallingford and Broadway locations will offer the deal on Tuesday. 19-cent burgers will be available at the Lake City, Holman Road and Crossroads locations on Wednesday and at the Edmonds, Queen Anne and Kent locations on Thursday.

The deal will be available only at Dick’s windows; customers will not be able to order a 19-cent burger through DoorDash. According to Dick’s, DoorDash will be closed to orders at locations participating in the promotion to ease confusion.

The offer is limited to one 19-cent burger per customer present.