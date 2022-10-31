The best part of shrimp scampi is arguably the garlicky sauce, usually poured over pasta or mopped up with bread. This recipe offers another take: Pillows of potato gnocchi are crisped in a skillet that is then used to cook the shrimp. The gnocchi add heft, and their soft yet chewy texture goes nicely with the springiness of the shrimp. Serve this with a big green salad to round out the meal.
One-Pan Shrimp Scampi With Crispy Gnocchi
Yield: 3 to 4 servings
Total time: 25 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
- 1 pound gnocchi (fresh, frozen or shelf-stable)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced
- ½ cup dry white wine (or clam juice, or broth)
- Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes, plus more for serving
- 1 pound large or extra-large shrimp, shelled (deveined, if you like)
- 1 lemon
- ½ cup chopped parsley
STEPS
- In a large, preferably nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high. Add gnocchi to the pan, breaking up any that are stuck together. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, tossing every 1 to 2 minutes, so they get golden and crispy all over. Transfer to a bowl or plate.
- In the same skillet over medium-high, add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and all of the butter, letting it melt for a few seconds. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add wine, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon black pepper and all of the red pepper flakes. Bring to a simmer, and let the wine reduce by half, about 2 minutes.
- Add shrimp and sauté until they just start to turn pink, 2 to 3 minutes, depending on their size.
- Return gnocchi to the pan and add ¼ teaspoon salt. Using a Microplane or other fine grater, grate the zest from the lemon into the pan. Add parsley, tossing well. If your pan looks dry, add a splash of water, 1 tablespoon at a time, tossing to combine, then remove pan from the heat.
- Cut the naked lemon in two and squeeze in the juice from one half, gently tossing to combine. Taste and add more salt if you like. Cut the remaining lemon half into wedges for serving.
- Top with more olive oil and more red pepper flakes, if you’d like, and serve with lemon wedges on the side.