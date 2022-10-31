The best part of shrimp scampi is arguably the garlicky sauce, usually poured over pasta or mopped up with bread. This recipe offers another take: Pillows of potato gnocchi are crisped in a skillet that is then used to cook the shrimp. The gnocchi add heft, and their soft yet chewy texture goes nicely with the springiness of the shrimp. Serve this with a big green salad to round out the meal.

_____

One-Pan Shrimp Scampi With Crispy Gnocchi

Yield: 3 to 4 servings

Total time: 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

1 pound gnocchi (fresh, frozen or shelf-stable)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced

½ cup dry white wine (or clam juice, or broth)

Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes, plus more for serving

1 pound large or extra-large shrimp, shelled (deveined, if you like)

1 lemon

½ cup chopped parsley

STEPS