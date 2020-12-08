My dad, David, is crazy about latkes, so much so that he asks for the irresistible potato pancakes every single night of Hanukkah.

That’s a lot of potatoes and a lot of oil! But that’s OK, because Hanukkah participants are actually ENCOURAGED to eat fried foods like latkes and jelly doughnuts.

Jews eat fried foods to celebrate an event that happened more than 2,000 years ago in Israel. During the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, a lamp called a menorah miraculously stayed lit for eight days, even though there was only enough olive oil for one day.

Because of my dad’s obsession, we have streamlined the recipe for full potato impact! These are very simple to make. Serve them with a side of applesauce and sour cream and you, too, may be begging for more and more and more!

Latkes

Equipment:

Large skillet

Large plate

Paper towels

Large mixing bowl

Box grater or food processor grating disc

Cheese cloth or clean kitchen towel

Spatula

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil for frying

2 large eggs

8 large russet potatoes, peeled and grated

1 small onion, grated

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

Kosher salt to taste

Applesauce and sour cream to serve

Let’s get going:

1. Heat a ½ cup oil over medium heat in a large skillet and line a large plate with paper towels.

2. Break the eggs into a large mixing bowl.

3. Using a box grater or a food processor grating disc, grate the potatoes. Once all of the potatoes are grated, using a cheese cloth or clean kitchen towel, squeeze out as much of the liquid as you can from the grated potatoes. Add in the grated onion. Add this mixture to the eggs.

4. Add your flour and salt and mix well with the eggs and potato mixture.

5. Using your hands or a spoon, gently drop tennis-ball-size portions into oil. Press down with a spatula on the balls to flatten them into a pancake shape.

6. Fry your pancakes for 8 to 10 minutes on each side until they are a beautiful golden color and the insides are cooked through. Place cooked latkes on your paper-towel-lined plate and keep warm in the oven.

7. Continue this process with the remainder of your mixture, adding additional oil to your pan as necessary.

8. Don’t forget the applesauce and sour cream!

Enjoy!