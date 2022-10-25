Get your costumes, candy and pumpkins out: It’s almost Halloween! Spooky season is my all- time favorite season because it means stout and more baking. When I lived on the East Coast, my roommates and I would go to pumpkin patches every season to pick the perfect carving pumpkins and stop by some craft breweries to try their yearly stouts.

While I only recently came around to pumpkin as a dessert flavor, I’ve always been a fan of stouts. Stouts aren’t for everyone, but they offer all the delicious flavors we love about fall. Molasses, cardamom, nutmeg and cinnamon flavors are all throughout many fall stouts. This makes it the perfect pairing for some of your favorite fall desserts and an even better marriage with pumpkin.

I try to live my best “lady in the woods cooking” life, so sometimes that means going around and gathering ingredients from some local favorites. On one of these urban hikes through Seattle, I was inspired to make this cereal French toast. After eating pumpkin pastries, and downing a stout, I absolutely needed these flavors in toast foam. So here we are, another random creation from my head that I hope you enjoy.

For this recipe, your bread selection and how fresh it is will affect how long it needs to soak before cooking. Traditionally, sourdough or challah that has staled a bit is used for French toast. Here, I use a pretty fresh loaf of whole wheat bread (closer in texture to challah). Less-fresh bread will need a minimum of an hour of soak time before cooking. Bread with more holes throughout the slices (like sourdough) will need less time, especially if fresh. If you oversoak these slices of bread, they can easily fall apart.

If you want to do something a little extra, try crusting it in Cinnamon Toast Crunch. It offers an extra layer of flavor and crunch to an otherwise soft dish. (Note, if you choose to crust your toast in cereal but oversoak your bread, it will not adhere.)

Lastly, for a little spooky feel, I paired it with a simple red wine syrup. Even if you don’t use it on the French toast, red wine syrup goes well with ice cream! This is the perfect pairing for adult French toast: not too sweet and leaving you wanting more.

_____

Stout and Pumpkin French Toast

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

French toast

4 (1- to 1½-inch thick) slices of bread (I used a local favorite, Macrina Bakery’s Cider.)

¾ cup milk (I used whole milk, but feel free to use milk of your choice.)

2 eggs

1 tablespoon pumpkin spice

1 teaspoon cardamom, grounded

1 teaspoon cinnamon, grounded

½ cup pumpkin puree

2 teaspoons vanilla

3 tablespoons brown sugar

⅓ cup stout (I used Metier Brewing Grandma’s Hands.)

Optional: 2 cups Cinnamon Toast Crunch, hand-crushed (should be about the size of cobblestone)

Neutral oil

Red wine syrup (optional)

1 cup red wine

1½ cup sugar

1 tablespoon orange zest

STEPS

French toast

Place slices of bread in a single layer, in a deep dish, like a casserole of brownie dish. In a large bowl, whisk together all ingredients except cereal until combined. Pour over slices of bread, Flip bread a couple of times in mixture. Let sit for at least 30 minutes to an hour. Place crushed cereal in a shallow dish. Remove a slice of bread from pumpkin stout mixture; let excess marinade drip off toast. Press toast into cereal on both sides. Repeat with remaining bread, and place crusted toast on flat surface until ready to cook. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat, add 1 tablespoon of neutral oil. Be sure the oil coats the pan. Place toast in skillet and slightly press down; cook for 2-3 minutes until a golden brown. Flip, press and cook for another 2-3 minutes, until deep golden brown. (Note: If you’re not using the cereal crust, cook on medium to medium-low heat 3-5 minutes on each side.) Remove and serve with maple syrup or red wine syrup.

Red wine syrup