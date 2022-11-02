Columbia Winery, a presence in the Woodinville wine scene since 1988, will close its tasting room next month, according to Northwest Wine Report.

The winery’s parent company E. & J. Gallo Winery said there are no plans to open a new Columbia tasting room, Wine Report said.

The tasting room will remain open until Dec. 22. Columbia Winery will continue to distribute its wines, which are made in Eastern Washington, through retailers nationally. The winery will also maintain its wine club virtually.

The closure comes after Chateau Ste. Michelle began exploring selling its vast Woodinville property in June.

Although sands are shifting for two of Woodinville’s longest-standing wineries, there are still over 130 wineries and tasting rooms in Woodinville, including four new Walla Walla transplants in downtown Woodinville’s Schoolhouse District.